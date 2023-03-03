Appearing in Aitkin County Court before Judge David Hermerding on Feb. 7, 9, 19, 13 and 15; and Judge Erik Askegaard on Feb. 15:
Timothy E. Aleman, 33, St. Cloud, was sentenced on unregistered motor vehicle registration; pay $137.
Lamoine A. Busse, 60, no city given, was sentenced on theft; pay $137.
Cody J. Stevens, 19, Aitkin, received a stay of adjudication on harassment; pay $375. Dismissed charges were one count felony harassment and two counts harassment.
Derek R. Jubinal, 40, Cottage Grove, was sentenced on felony 1st degree controlled substance possession; serve 180 days; credit for 4 days served; Huber/STS allowed at the discretion of jail staff; pay $137. Dismissed charges were two counts felony felon in possession of firearm, two counts felony felon in possession of ammunition and 3rd degree drug possession.
Renee L. B. Klug, 33, Duluth, received a stay of adjudication on speeding 70/60; pay $300.
Thomas J. McBride, 35, Grand Rapids, received a stay of adjudication on failure to change address; pay $100.
Kevin J. Noren, 50, North Mankato, was sentenced on felony failure to register - homeless; credit for 87 days served; pay $212. Dismissed charge was felony failure to register telephone number.
Braedan C. Van Blaricom, 23, Milaca, was sentenced on driving without valid license; pay $287. Dismissed charges were speeding and Driving After Revocation.
D’Lena A. Strong, 19, Sisseton, South Dakota, received a stay of adjudication on felony 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct; credit for 40 days served; pay $325. Dismissed charge was of similar nature.
