The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Department issued a press release Monday morning, announcing new charges stemming from a November incident.
Andrew Riley O’Neil is now facing charges of second degree felony attempted murder, felony possession of a firearm and ammunition, felony assault second degree with a dangerous weapon, felony threats of violence, felony unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and felony criminal damage to property, first degree.
There are also four misdemeanor charges.
On Nov. 6, Aitkin County Dispatch received a call from a woman reporting she had received a call from her son, O’Neil, telling her he had just killed his dad and was on the way to get her.
Deputies, familiar with O’Neil from previous incidents, responded to the father’s residence. En route ,O’Neil was located near a stalled vehicle on Hwy. 47, displaying assaultive behavior toward a woman who stopped to help him.
O’Neil was immediately arrested. Subsequent to his arrest, O’Neil told a deputy that he had pointed the gun at his father and pulled the trigger four times but the gun never went off.
