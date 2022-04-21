On April 19, Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the report of a suspicious vehicle located on a property in Beaver Township.
After arriving on scene, deputies were advised that a gate on the property had been opened and the vehicle was located on the back of the property.
Deputies approached the suspect vehicle described as a red pickup truck which had a trailer and three-wheeler attached. The vehicle was unoccupied and the door ajar alarm was sounding upon initial contact. The deputies identified the registered owners of the vehicles located and recognized the name of the owner of the trailer and three-wheeler from a recent burglary report.
A perimeter was established and Aitkin County’s K-9 Reno was deployed. Aitkin County deputies along with K9 Reno searched the surrounding woods for two suspects.
A few hours later, deputies were able to locate one of the suspects. The suspect was apprehended and identified as Donald Allen Bloomquist, 63, Blaine, Minnesota.
Bloomquist, who has a record going back to 2009 that includes burglary, 5th degree arson, trespassing, possession of a controlled substance and a disorderly conduct conviction in Aitkin from 2017, is currently being held in the Aitkin County Jail on charges of burglary and theft. The other suspect has been identified and law enforcement is actively attempting to locate him.
This case remains under investigation.
The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office is asking property owners to check their buildings for signs of forced entry and missing property.
Please report any suspicious activity to the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office. Our direct dial to Dispatch is 218-927-7400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.