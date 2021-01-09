Court report

Appearing in Aitkin County Court before Judge David Hermerding on Dec. 16, 17, 18, 21 and 28:
Lawrence G. Borst Jr., 61, Merrifield, was sentenced on DWI; credit for 89 days served; pay $1,562. Dismissed charges were Felony 1st degree DWI, felony 5th degree controlled substance possession, Driving After Revocation and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Darin T. Doely, 24, Palisade, was sentenced on check forgery; credit for 51 days; pay $272. A charge of felony offer forged check was dismissed. On a charge of felony 4th degree controlled substance possession, he received a stay of imposition; credit for 105 days; pay $862. Dismissed charges were felony 4th degree controlled substance sale, felony 5th degree controlled substance possession, giving peace officer false name and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Patricia A. Anderson, 61, Fridley, was sentenced on 3rd degree DWI (ATV); serve 30 days jail or electronic monitoring; credit for 3 days; pay $1,012. Dismissed charges were 3rd degree DWI (ATV) and speeding 67/55.
Dean P. Lamke, 53, Aitkin, received a say of imposition on felony 1st degree criminal damage to property; credit for 58 days; pay $212. A charge of disorderly conduct was dismissed.
Joel G. Juers, 54, Norman, Oklahoma, was sentenced on 5th degree criminal sexual conduct; 180 days electronic monitoring; pay $2,987. A charge of felony 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct was dismissed.
Grace V. Quinehan, 22, Ramsey, was sentenced on 4th degree DWI (ATV); serve 30 days; credit for 4 days; pay $612. Dismissed charges were five counts of criminal vehicular operation. She received a stay of adjudication on criminal vehicular operation; serve 30 days jail or electronic monitoring; credit for 4 days. Dismissed charges were two counts of 3rd degree DWI and 4th degree DWI.
Michael J. Roberts, 37, Chisholm, was sentenced on no proof of insurance; pay $127. Dismissed charges were Driving After Suspension, duty to drive with due care and no seatbelt.
Mark C. Benson, 28, Aitkin, received a stay of adjudication on 4th degree damage to property; pay $200. A charge of disorderly conduct was dismissed.
Daniel E. Eastman, 45, Aitkin, was sentenced on felony 5th degree controlled substance possession; serve 60 days; credit for 1 day; STS/Huber as allowed; pay $212. Dismissed charges were two counts of felony felon in possession of firearm and two counts of felony felon in possession of ammunition. He was also sentenced on 5th degree assault; serve 30 days; credit for 1 day; STS/Huber as allowed; pay $212. Dismissed charges were two counts of felony felon in possession of firearm and felony 2nd degree assault.
Darin R. Lachowitzer, 55, Pillager, was sentenced on Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety; serve 15 days jail or electronic monitoring; credit for 2 days; pay $362. A charge of no proof of insurance was dismissed.
Annie Root-McIntosh, 31, Aitkin, received a stay of adjudication on disorderly conduct; pay $1,166. Dismissed charges were 3rd degree criminal damage to property and obstructing legal process.
Stephanie L. Misquadace, 35, Onamia, was sentenced on 5th degree possession of drugs; credit for time served; pay $212. Dismissed charges were felony 5th degree controlled substance possession and disorderly conduct.
