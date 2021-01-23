Court report

Appearing in Aitkin County Court before Judge David Hermerding on Dec. 29 and 31 and Jan. 11:
Andrew G. Canfield, 20, Aitkin, was sentenced on possession of over 1.4 grams marijuana in motor vehicle; pay $212
Marcus D. Daniels, 22, St. Paul, was sentenced on 4th degree DWI; serve 30 days jail or 45 days electronic monitoring; STS/Huber as allowed; pay $162. Dismissed charges were felony 5th degree controlled substance possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of small amount of marijuana.
Shiloh-Marie F. Kuhlman, 20, Staples, received a stay of adjudication on Driving After Revocation; pay $150.
Tanka J. Tetzlaff, 46, Minneapolis, was sentenced on DWI; credit for 90 days served; pay $212. Dismissed charges were speeding 100/60, Driving After Suspension and DWI.
Ryane O. Cowley, 18, Elko New Market, received a stay of adjudication on speeding 70/60; pay $100.
Payden A. Gould, 17, Jacobson, received a stay of adjudication on violation of hands-free access; pay $100.
Casandra L. Soucy, 35, St. Francis, received a stay of adjudication on disorderly conduct; pay $100. A charge of obstruct legal process was dismissed.
Lauren M. Eggert, 36, Mound, was sentenced on speeding 79/60; pay $87.
Cindy M. Hanson, 63, Brook Park, received a statutory stay of adjudication on 5th degree possession of not small amount marijuana; serve 30 days jail or 30 days electronic monitoring; STS/Huber as allowed; pay $575. Dismissed charges were felony 5th degree controlled substance possession, possession of hypodermic needle and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Peyton R. Jendro, 18, Buffalo, received a stay of adjudication on speeding 88/60; pay $200.
Kimberly J. VanReese, 53, Andover, received a stay of adjudication on violation of OHV operation; pay $200.
