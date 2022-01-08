Court report

Appearing in Aitkin County Court before Judge David Hermerding on Dec. 14, 17, 20, 23 and 27:
Marjorie A. Ludwig, 45, Aitkin, was sentenced on mistreating animals; pay $137.
Steven R. Ludwig, 34, Aitkin, was sentenced on mistreating animals; pay $137.
Benjamin D. Olson, 49, Aitkin, was sentenced on no seatbelt; pay $112.
Chantise M. Waller, 32, Aitkin, was sentenced on 3rd degree possession of methamphetamine; serve 180 days; credit for 127 days served; pay $662. Dismissed charges were 5th degree possession of drugs; three counts of felony 5th degree controlled substance possession, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Legend drug, possession of hypodermic needle and possession of small amount of marijuana.
David R. Brekke, 66, Apple Valley, received a stay of adjudication on speeding 59/45; pay $250.
Rebecca L. Kallio, 36, Aitkin, was sentenced on 4th degree DWI; credit for 3 days; pay $687. A charge of 3rd degree refuse to test was dismissed.
Kate E. Woodcock, 23, Eagan, was sentenced on DWI; credit for 2 days; pay $612.
Kenneth H. Youngdahl, 37, So. St. Paul, received a stay of adjudication on speeding 78/60; pay $300.
Trey M. Fairbanks, 19, Warba, received a stay of adjudication on speeding 45/30; pay $250.
Cordell S. Stevens, 24, Mountain Iron, was sentenced on DWI; credit for 2 days; pay $612.
Vladimir Artemenko, 22, Coon Rapids, received a statutory stay of adjudication on 5th degree controlled substance possession; credit for 2 days; pay $375. Dismissed charges were possession of over 1.4 grams marijuana in motor vehicle, possession of hypodermic needle, no proof of insurance, Driving After Suspension and speeding 72/60.
Alex J. Brown, 33, Ironton, was sentenced on disorderly conduct; credit for 2 days; pay $362. A charge of domestic assault was dismissed.
Matthew J. Carlson, 38, Mendota Heights, received a stay of adjudication on violating order for protection; pay $300. Dismissed charges were four counts of harassment and two counts of violating order for protection.
Kaylyn E. Collett, 30, St. Paul, was sentenced on DWI; serve 60 days; credit for 43 days; pay $212. A similar charge was dismissed.
Wyatt C. Gustin, 23, Aitkin, was sentenced on 2nd degree refuse to test; serve 10 days; credit for 3 days; pay $1,012. Dismissed charges were felony fleeing peace officer in motor vehicle and 3rd degree DWI. He was also sentenced on speeding 88/60 in special zone; pay $50.
Jamie N. Markuson, 36, Aitkin, was sentenced on 5th degree criminal sexual conduct; serve 365 days; credit for 284 days; pay $299.
Derrick L. White, 31, Grand Rapids, was sentenced on 3rd degree DWI; serve 30 days; credit for 4 days; pay $1,087. Dismissed charges were Driving After Revocation, window tint too dark, possession of small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Alexander M. Burns, 34, Isle, was sentenced on 3rd degree DWI; serve 30 days; credit for 3 days; pay $1,674. Dismissed charges were 3rd degree DWI, speeding 75/60 and no seatbelt.
Julie A. Comer, 42, Blaine, charged with unlawful removal or alteration of vegetation and building without a permit, had the matters continued for dismissal on conditions; pay $1,500 on each. Dismissed charges were unlawful grading or filling activity and unlawful water-oriented accessory structure.
Ryan E. Comer, 46, Blaine, charged with unlawful removal or alteration of vegetation and building without a permit, had the matters continued for dismissal on conditions; pay $1,500 on each. Dismissed charges were unlawful grading or filling activity and unlawful water-oriented accessory structure.
Travis W. Dahl, 37, Superior, Wisconsin, was sentenced on duty to drive with due care; pay $212.
James S. Dresser, 70, McGrath, was sentenced on unlawful on-site disposal of solid waste; pay $637. Dismissed charges were illegal storage on residential site and establish or operate solid waste management facility without license.
Cristian C. Soto, 25, North Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin; received a stay of imposition on 3rd degree DWI; credit for 4 days; pay $2,012. A similar charge and open container were dismissed.
