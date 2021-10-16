Court report

Appearing in Aitkin County Court before Judge David Hermerding on Sept. 21, 22, 23, 29, 30 and Oct. 4; and Judge Mark Munger on Sept. 29:
Kurtis W. Larson, 32, Battle Lake, was sentenced on 2nd degree DWI; serve 60 days; credit for 2 days served; may serve 30 days electronic monitoring; pay $1,012. Dismissed charges were two counts of felony 5th degree controlled substance possession and 2nd degree DWI.
Nicholas A. Klinghagen, 41, McGregor, received a stay of imposition on felony 5th degree controlled substance possession; serve 90 days; credit for 3 days; pay $1,062. Dismissed charges were 3rd degree possession of drugs, possession of over 1.4 grams marijuana in motor vehicle, no proof of insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia and Driving After Revocation.
Rhonda L. Peet, 64, McGregor, was sentenced on 2nd degree DWI; serve 30 days; credit for 8 days; pay $1,587. A similar charge was dismissed.
Thomas J. Rasmussen, 39, St. Joseph, received a stay of imposition on felony threats of violence; serve 45 days; credit for 38 days; pay $562 and restitution to be determined. Two counts of domestic assault were dismissed.
Frank J. Rezny, 34, Tamarack, was sentenced on felony domestic assault; serve 120 days; credit for 23 days; pay $137. Dismissed charges were felony domestic assault (2), felony threats of violence, felony unauthorized use of motor vehicle and theft. He was also sentenced on felony 1st degree criminal damage to property; serve 60 days; credit for 23 days; pay $137. Dismissed charges were 2 counts of domestic assault and theft.
Owen C. Swenson, 36, Pine River, was sentenced on felony 2nd degree burglary; pay $2,055. Dismissed charges were felony theft, felony possession of burglary tools and 4th degree criminal damage to property.
Christoper W. Wendt, 40, Aitkin, was sentenced on 2nd degree DWI; credit for 11 days; pay $1,524. Dismissed charges were 2nd degree DWI and DAR.
Trevor L. Burkhart, 23, Cameron, Missouri, was sentenced on 3rd degree DWI; serve 60 days; credit for 2 days; pay $1,012. Dismissed charges were 3rd degree DWI, possess pistol without permit, and 2 counts of carrying a pistol while under the influence.
Courtney R. Gabrio, 29, Aitkin, was sentenced on DWI; pay $612. A similar charge was dismissed.
Joseph M. Lenarz, 38, Aitkin, was sentenced on 3rd degree DWI; serve 30 days; credit for 3 days; pay $1,587. A similar charge was dismissed.
Tamara E. White, 29, Deer River, received a stay of imposition on felony 5th degree controlled substance possession; serve 29 days; credit for 26 days; pay $575. A charge of possession of drug paraphernalia was dismissed.
Nicholas T. Bassett, 33, McGregor, was sentenced on felony 2nd degree burglary; pay $6,839. Dismissed charges were felony felon in possession of ammunition (2), felony theft, theft and fleeing a peace officer by means other than motor vehicle.
Donald L. Christopher, 26, St. Paul, was sentenced on reckless driving; serve 90 days concurrent with another case; credit for time served; pay $137. Dismissed charges were DAR and no driver’s license in possession.
Kayleen D. Kline, 30, Pequot Lakes, received a stay of adjudication on 5th degree controlled substance possession; credit for 16 days; pay $375. She was also sentenced on 4th degree DWI; credit for 16 days; pay $162. Dismissed charges were possession of hypodermic needle, possession of dangerous weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brent M. Stangel, 58, Aitkin, was acquitted of 2 counts of felony failure to register address.
Marc D. Templin, 35, Isle, received a stay of adjudication on 5th degree assault; pay $300. Dismissed charges were felony 2nd degree assault and domestic assault.
Brian K. Alvarez, 52, Aitkin, was sentenced on 3rd degree DWI; serve 60 days; credit for 3 days; pay $1,587. A similar charge was dismissed.
