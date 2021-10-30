Court report

Appearing in Aitkin County Court before Judge David Hermerding on Oct. 4, 5, 6, 8, 11, 15 and 18:
Shawn A. Blake, 34, Aitkin, received a statutory stay of adjudication on felony 3rd degree controlled substance possession; credit for 37 days served; pay $1,075. Dismissed charges were felony store methamphetamine paraphernalia in presence of a child, 5th degree controlled substance possession (4) , possession of drug paraphernalia (2) and aiding and abetting 5th degree controlled substance possession.
Jonathon O. Gallatin, 20, Aitkin, was sentenced on domestic assault; credit for 3 days; pay $462. Dismissed charges were 4th degree criminal damage to property, 2 counts of domestic assault and interfere with 911 call. He was also sentenced on minor consumption; pay $217.
Randy G. Neff, 63, Aitkin, was sentenced on illegally transport firearm in motor vehicle; credit for 21 days; pay $262. Dismissed charges were 2 counts of violation of windshield prohibitions, 2 counts of violating driving with a valid license, 2 counts of obstruct legal process and disorderly conduct. He was also sentenced on obstruct legal process; credit for 21 days; pay $662.
Samantha N. Phillips, 27, St. Michael, was sentenced on uninsured vehicle; pay $462. Dismissed charges were Driving After Revocation and vehicle registration required.
Chase B. Williams, 41, Brainerd, was sentenced on 3rd degree DWI; serve 60 days; credit for 3 days; STS/Huber as allowed; pay $1,092. A similar charge was dismissed.
David M. Fogel, 60, McGregor, was sentenced on fail to drive with due care; pay $212.
Jeffrey A. Hoffman, 40, Aitkin, received a stay of imposition on felony domestic assault; credit for 43 days; pay $662.
Jeanette A. Hunt, 66, Dawson, received a statutory stay of adjudication on 5th degree possession of drugs; serve 10 days jail or electronic monitoring; STS/Huber as allowed; pay $375. Two counts of felony 5th degree controlled substance possession were dismissed.
Dexter T. Leddy, 27, Aitkin, received a stay of adjudication on DAR; pay $200
Jill R. Thompson, 43, Walker, was sentenced on felony 2nd degree possession of drugs; committed to commissioner of corrections for 67 months; pay $137. Dismissed charges were felony 1st degree controlled substance crimes, felony 5th degree controlled substance crime, introducing contraband into jail, DAR and possession of hypodermic needle.
Becky S. Praske, 56, Florisant, Colorado, received a statutory stay of adjudication on felony 5th degree controlled substance crime; serve 30 days concurrent or consecutive to another case; credit for 14 days; pay $75. Dismissed charges were felony possession of counterfeit money, 2 counts of felony 5th degree controlled substance crime, giving peace officer false name and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lee M. Nass, 28, McGrath, was sentenced on speeding 72/55; pay $87. He was sentenced on no proof of insurance; pay $200 and he was sentenced on fail to deliver certificate of title to department within timeframe; pay $200.
Loren D. Mortenson, 34, Bovey, was sentenced on possession of synthetic cannabinoids; pay $362. A charge of no proof of insurance was dismissed.
Vincent A. Benson, 40, Aitkin, was sentenced on 3rd degree DWI; serve 21 days; STS/Huber as allowed; credit for 2 days; pay $1,012. Charges of 3rd degree DWI and violating restricted driver’s license were dismissed.
Jay J. D. Merrill, 22, Thief River Falls, was sentenced on obstruct legal process; serve 60 days jail or electronic monitoring; STS/Huber as allowed; pay $487. Dismissed charges were felony threats of violence and obstruct legal process. He was also sentenced on 3rd degree damage to property; serve 60 days jail or electronic monitoring; credit for 7 days; pay $50. A charge of 4th degree criminal damage to property was dismissed.
James M. Vogel, 61, Aitkin, was sentenced on Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety; serve 10 days jail or electronic monitoring; STS/Huber as allowed; pay $662.
Erica A. Mack, 26, Golden Valley, received a stay of adjudication on unlawful assembly; pay $250. Dismissed charges were 2 counts of trespass and unlawful assembly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.