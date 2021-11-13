Court report

Appearing in Aitkin County Court before Judge David Hermerding on Oct. 19 and 26 and Nov. 1; Judge Mathew Mallie on Oct. 25, 27 and 29 and Nov. 1; and Judge Herbert Lefler on Oct. 28 and 29:
Lina E. Leddy, 30, Aitkin, was sentenced on DWI; serve 30 days; credit for 3 days served; pay $1,562. A similar charge was dismissed.
David M. Rolla, 24, Swanville, received a stay of imposition on felony 5th degree controlled substance possession; pay $662. A charged of possession of drug paraphernalia was dismissed.
Zachary L. Bayerle, 31, McGrath, was sentenced on possession of firearm-user of controlled substances; serve 30 days jail or electronic monitoring; pay $610. Dismissed charges were possession of ammunition-user of controlled substances, 5th degree controlled substance possession and possession of a pistol without a permit. He was convicted of possession of small amount of marijuana; pay $50; and speeding 82/60; pay $50.
Michael J. Lindgren, 35, McGregor, was sentenced on DWI; serve 60 days; credit for 5 days; pay $1,092. Dismissed charges were DWI, fail to deliver certificate of title and speeding 80/;60.
Amy L. Myszko, 38, Espanola, New Mexico, received a stay of adjudication on presence at unlawful assembly; pay $325. Dismissed charges were interfering/obstruct on dangerous public road and unlawful assembly-intent to disturb/threat public peace.
Gerhardt C. Robinson, 23, Minneapolis, charged with 4th degree damage to property; had the matter continued for dismissal; pay $250.
Kyle D. Utech, 43, Keewatin, was sentenced on felony 5th degree controlled substance possession; committed to commissioner of corrections for 13 months; pay $212.
Kevin M. Whelan, 50, Minneapolis, charged with public nuisance; had the matter continued for dismissal; pay $200.
Anna M. Yiniemi, 48, Duluth, charged with trespass, public nuisance and unlawful assembly, had the matters continued for dismissal upon paying $600.
Jared S. Eggert, 40, Zimmerman, was sentenced on 3rd degree DWI; serve 30 days jail or electronic monitoring; credit for 3 days; pay $1,512. A similar charge was dismissed.
Baher Lor, 54, Mounds View, was sentenced on DWI; serve 30 days jail or electronic monitoring; credit for 3 days; pay $1,012. Dismissed charges were 2nd degree DWI (2) and carrying a pistol while under the influence.
Trevor J. Heagle, 23, McGregor, was sentenced on 3rd degree DWI; serve 30 days jail or electronic monitoring; credit for 3 days; pay $1,587. Dismissed charges were 3rd degree DWI and speeding 65/55.
Tyler J. Anselm, 34, Aitkin, was sentenced on 3rd degree DWI; serve 45 days; STS/Huber as allowed; credit for 5 days; pay $1,087. A similar charge was dismissed.
James C. Christmas, 67, Grand Rapids, was sentenced on careless driving; serve 2 days; pay $587. Two counts of DWI were dismissed. He was also sentenced on obstruct legal process; serve 30 days; credit for 3 days; pay $212. A charge of disorderly conduct was dismissed.
Brooke J. Lindaman, 41, Grand Rapids, was sentenced on operate vehicle with expired registration; pay $147.
Steven W. Woodworth, 32, Aitkin, was sentenced on 4th degree criminal damage to property; credit for 3 days; pay $212. Dismissed charges were felony domestic assault and fleeing peace officer. He was also sentenced on disorderly conduct; credit for 3 days; pay $50.
Quinn T. Andreasen, 29, Blaine, was sentenced on careless operation of watercraft; credit for 2 days; pay $587. Dismissed charges were 4th degree DWI and 2 counts of DWI.
Michael J. Bartkowicz, 26, Brainerd, was sentenced on Driving After Suspension; pay $137. Dismissed charges were no Minnesota driver’s license and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joshua D. McClure, 45, Hibbing, was sentenced on Driving After Revocation; pay $362.
Robert E. Palmer-Ensign, 36, Brooklyn Center, received a stay of imposition on felony possession of stolen motor vehicle; credit for 17 days; pay $2,093. He was also convicted of 2nd degree DWI; credit for 17 days; pay $687. Dismissed charges were felony 5th degree controlled substance possession, 3rd degree DWI, DAR and giving peace officer false name.
Daniel M. Schultz, 31, Dover, was sentenced on violation of PWC operation hours; pay $167.
Dane M. Williams, 31, Maple Grove, received a stay of adjudication on violation of Mille Lacs northern/bass/walleye limit; pay $167.
James P. Keenan, 53, Grand Rapids, charged with fail to stop at stop sign, had the matter continued for dismissal; pay $100.
Andrew R. Langenbrunner, 26, Proctor, was sentenced on possession of open bottle; pay $287. A similar charge was dismissed.
Michael A. Treague, 23, Pequot Lakes, was sentenced on DWI; credit for 41 days; pay $3,744. Dismissed charges were 3rd degree DWI and careless driving.
Rodolfo Aguilera Jr., 35, Bay City, Texas, was sentenced on 2nd degree DWI; serve 90 days; credit for 3 days; pay $1,017. A similar charge was dismissed.
