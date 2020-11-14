Court report

Appearing in Aitkin County court before Judge David Hermerding on Oct. 21 and Nov. 2:
Donald L. Wolfgram, 59, St. Paul Park, received a statutory stay of adjudication on 5th degree controlled substance possession; credit for 2 days served; pay $1,000. Dismissed charges were felony 5th degree controlled substance possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced on 4th degree DWI; credit for 2 days; pay $137.
John P. R. Bye, 19, Cohasset, received a stay of imposition on felony possession of stolen property; serve 45 days; credit for 32 days; pay $212. Dismissed charges were 5th degree controlled substance possession, Driving After Cancellation, possession of small amount of marijuana, and possession o drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced on possession of hypodermic needle; serve 45 days; credit for 32 days; pay $50.
Justin M. Peterson, 42, Aitkin, was sentenced on felony flee a peace officer in a motor vehicle; serve 60 days; credit for 43 days; pay $212. Dismissed charges were felony 4th degree assault, obstruct legal process, DAC and flee peace officer. He was sentenced on 4th degree assault of a peace officer; serve 60 days; credit for 43 days; pay $50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.