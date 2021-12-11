Court report

Appearing in Aitkin County Court before Judge David Hermerding on Nov. 24 and 29; Judge Leslie Metzen on Nov. 16 and 18; and Judge Mathew Mallie on Nov. 23:
James A. Burmeister, 30, Circle Pines, received a statutory stay of adjudication on 5th degree possession of drugs; credit for 30 days served; pay $575. A charge of felony 5th degree controlled substance crime possession was dismissed. Burmeister was sentenced on DWI; credit for 39 days; pay $137. Dismissed charges were 4th degree DWI and possession of small amount of marijuana. He received a statutory stay of adjudication on felony 5th degree controlled substance possession; credit for 30 days; pay $1,075. Dismissed charges were felony 5th degree controlled substance possession, possession of ammo/any firearm; carry/possess a pistol without permit, possession of drug paraphernalia and felon ineligible to receive, ship or transport weapons/ammo.
Samantha K. Decoteau, 30, McGregor, received a stay of adjudication on disorderly conduct; pay $200. Dismissed charges were two counts of 5th degree assault.
Paul A. Kern, 31, Aitkin, was sentenced on felony theft; pay $6,535. A charge of felony 3rd degree burglary was dismissed.
Anthony D. Hutchinson, 24, Aitkin, was sentenced on violating a harassment restraining order; credit for 5 days; pay $212. A similar charge was dismissed.
Nicole L. Watkins, 38, homeless, received a statutory stay of adjudication on 5th degree controlled substance possession; serve 30 days; credit for 17 days; STS/Huber as allowed; pay $375. Dismissed charges were expired registration and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Donovan D. Womack, 24, Fargo, North Dakota, was sentenced on felony 5th degree controlled substance possession; credit for 30 days; pay $662. He was also sentenced on felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle; no fees imposed. Dismissed charges were possession of dangerous weapon, possession of hypodermic needle, driving without a valid driver’s license, fleeing a peace officer by means other than motor vehicle, no proof of insurance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kevin R. Kavanagh, 31, Coon Rapids, was sentenced on Driving After Revocation; credit for 5 days; pay $587. Dismissed charges were intent to escape tax and possession of small amount of marijuana.
Benton D. McCone, 46, Maple Grove, received a stay of adjudication on felony 1st degree criminal damage to property; serve 30 days; credit for 2 days; electronic monitoring allowed; STS/Huber as allowed; pay $987. A charge of felony 2nd degree burglary was dismissed. McCone was sentenced on 4th degree burglary; serve 30 days; credit for 2 days; electronic monitoring allowed; STS/Huber as allowed.
