Court report

Appearing in Aitkin County court before Judge David Hermerding on Nov. 3, 4, 5 and 6; Judge Leslie Metzen on Nov. 16; and Judge Patricia Aanes on Nov. 12:
Dominick J. Meyer, 24, Aitkin, received a statutory stay of adjudication on felony 5th degree controlled substance possession; credit for 26 days served; pay $575.
Thomas B. Boland, 71, received a stay of adjudication on speeding 75/60; pay $125.
Justin L. Britton, 25, Bovey, was sentenced on dangerous weapons; pay $137.
Jeff T. Cox, 29, Bloomington, was sentenced on disorderly conduct; pay $212. Dismissed charges were 5th degree assault and 4th degree assault
Curtis J. Dortch, 41, Aitkin, was sentenced on DWI; serve 30 days in jail or 30 days electronic monitoring; credit for 3 days; STS/Huber as allowed; pay $462. Dismissed charges were 2nd degree DWI (2) and DWI.
Jason R. Hicks, 37, Hermantown, was sentenced on theft of motor fuel from retailer; pay $205.
Jenniferlee M. Robinson, 41, Crosby, received a stay of adjudication on domestic assault; pay $175.
Chad M. Vold, 49, Andover, was sentenced on DWI; pay $587. A similar charge was dismissed.
Brett R. Fenske, 47, Minneapolis, received a stay of adjudication on passing on the right; pay $300.
Travis U. Stevens, 37, Ham Lake, was sentenced on 5th degree possession of schedule 1, 2, 3, 4 not small amount marijuana; serve 45 days; credit for 33 days; pay $662. Dismissed charges were felony store methamphetamine paraphernalia in presence of a child, felony 5th degree controlled substance possession, possession of hypodermic needle and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Scott A. Brown, 55, Chaska, was sentenced on disorderly conduct; pay $137.
Jason M. Carlson, 50, Aitkin, was sentenced on 2nd degree refuse to test; serve 90 days; credit for 18 days; pay $692. Dismissed charges were 2nd degree DWI and driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety.
Keri Anne E. Hall, 28, Prior Lake, was sentenced on speeding 74/60; pay $137.
Nicole M. Lundquist, 34, Finlayson, was sentenced on disorderly conduct; pay $137.
