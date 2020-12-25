Court report

Appearing in Aitkin County Court before Judge David Hermerding on Dec. 14; Judge Erik Askegaard on Dec. 1 and 10; and Judge Kristine DeMay on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1:
Mikael S. Forde, 22, Grand Rapids, was sentenced on possessing pistol without permit; credit for 10 days served; pay $362. A charge of transport loaded uncased firearm in motor vehicle was dismissed.
Michael A. Boorsma, 33, Aitkin, was sentenced on 3rd degree DWI; credit for 30 days; pay $1,087. Dismissed charges were no proof of insurance and 3rd degree DWI.
Charles O. Nahgahnub, 62, Cloquet, was sentenced on intent to escape tax, credit for 3 days; pay $387. Dismissed charges were failure to affix tax stamps, felony 5th degree controlled substance possession (3), possession of over 1.4 grams marijuana in motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Stephen W. Moreland, 53, Aitkin, was sentenced on 3rd degree DWI; serve 30 days; credit for 2 days; pay $1,012. A similar charge was dismissed.
Erik D. Rotz, 30, Princeton, was sentenced on felony 5th degree controlled substance possession; committed to commissioner of corrections for 28 months concurrent with another case; pay $212. Dismissed charges were felony 3rd degree controlled substance possession, felony 4th degree controlled substance possession, felony 5th degree controlled substance possession, felony theft, felony possession of stolen property, possession of hypodermic needle and illegal use of plates.
Noah A. Johnson, 38, Longville, was sentenced on 4th degree DWI; pay $2,012. Dismissed charges were three counts of 3rd degree DWI.
Angela N. Schaefer, 40, Ramsey, was sentenced on 3rd degree DWI; serve 30 days in jail or electronic monitoring; credit for 7 days; pay $1,087. A similar charge plus open container were dismissed.
