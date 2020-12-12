Court report

Appearing in Aitkin County Court before Judge David Hermerding on Nov. 20, 23, 24 and 25; Judge Leslie Metzen on Nov. 17 and 18; and Judge Kristine DeMay on Nov. 30:
Anthony J. Johnson, 33, Columbia Heights, was sentenced on 2nd degree refuse to test; serve 60 days; STS/Huber as allowed; pay $1,100. Dismissed charges were two counts of 3rd degree DWI.
Marcel A. Jones, 33, Rush City, was sentenced on Felony 5th degree assault; committed to commissioner of corrections for 21 months concurrent with another case; pay $137. Dismissed charges were 4th degree assault and obstruct legal process. He was also sentenced on DWI; serve 365 days; credit for 297 days; pay $137. Two counts of 2nd degree DWI were dismissed.
Kimberly A. Donner, 46, Plymouth, was sentenced on speeding 77/55; pay $50. Dismissed charges were 4th degree DWI, DWI and no proof of insurance. She was also sentenced on careless driving; pay $137.
Crystal L. Martin, 32, Aitkin, was sentenced on theft; perform 12 hours community service in lieu of $100 fine. A charge of domestic assault was dismissed.
Keith E. Misquadace, 40, McGregor, was acquitted of four counts of felony 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of felony 4th degree criminal sexual conduct. Two counts of felony 4th degree criminal sexual conduct were dismissed.
Bernadette A. Nelson, 52, North Branch, was sentenced on careless driving; pay $587. A charge of DWI was dismissed.
Brett J. Nelson, 52, Ham Lake, was sentenced on PWC – operator’s permit, adult supervision; pay $137.
Darcy J. Otto, 54, Aitkin, was sentenced on 2nd degree DWI; serve 60 days; credit for 3 days; STS/Huber as allowed; pay $1,017. Dismissed charges were 2nd degree DWI and open container.
Cody L. C. Rolla, 31, Finlayson, received a stay of adjudication on domestic assault; pay $225. Dismissed charges were interfere with 911 call and domestic assault.
Darrick S. Weimer, 41, Baxter, had two charges of felony theft continued for dismissal; pay $8,000 on each charge.
Jesse R. Blunt, 33, Aitkin, was sentenced on domestic assault; serve 39 days; credit for 28 days; pay $212. Dismissed charges were 4th degree criminal damage to property and violate Domestic Abuse No Contract Order. He was sentenced on another count of violate DANCO; serve 39 days; credit for 27 days; pay $212.
Austin W. Bochniak, 23, Grasston, was sentenced on disorderly conduct; pay $137.
David R. Jurgensen, 63, Nisswa, was sentenced on DWI – body contains any amount schedule I/II drugs not marijuana; credit for 30 days; pay $1,092. Dismissed charges were 3rd degree DWI and use of wireless communications device.
Cecily A. Talarico, 27, Marble, received a stay of imposition on 5th degree controlled substance possession; credit for 54 days; pay $212. A charge of possession of hypodermic needle was dismissed.
Adem A. Adem, 39, Fridley, was sentenced on speeding 84/60; pay $127.
Joshua D. Carlberg, 22, New Brighton, was sentenced on DWI; pay $687. A similar charge was dismissed.
Samuel B. Durand, 20, Fridley, was sentenced on speeding 68/55; pay $127.
Scott F. Engle, 68, Hill City, was sentenced on open burning of solid waste; pay $562. A charge of failing to extinguish a fire was dismissed.
Logan C. Hebeisen, 26, Isle, was sentenced on felony 5th degree controlled substance possession; serve 90 days; credit for 34 days; pay $212. Dismissed charges were felony 2nd degree controlled substance possession and possession of small amount of marijuana.
Jesus J. Justo, 34, Farmington, was sentenced on speeding 65/45; pay $227 and expired registration; pay $30.
Brandon M. Karow, 36, Minneapolis, received a stay of adjudication on speeding 76/60; pay $200.
Lori A. Lauber, 58, Grand Rapids, was sentenced on driving off pavement or traveled portion to pass; pay $127. She was acquitted of a charge of following a vehicle more closely than reasonable.
Zachary W. Pike, 25, Moorhead, was sentenced to no proof of insurance; pay $287 and operate unregistered vehicle without plates; pay $287. Dismssed charges were intent to escape tax, illegal use of plates, display plates of another vehicle and theft.
Calvin S. Pratt, 60, Palisade, was sentenced of Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety; serve 10 days in jail or 10 days electronic monitoring; STS/Huber as allowed; pay $412.
Stevie L. Walker, 21, Portland, Oregon, was sentenced on speeding 80/60; pay $137.
Cole D. Weston, 34, Palisade, was sentenced on DAC-IPS; serve 10 days jail or electronic monitoring; pay $362. A charge of expired registration was dismissed.
David B. Wentzel, 67, Pequot Lakes, received a stay of adjudication on speeding 40/30; pay $100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.