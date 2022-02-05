Court report

Appearing in Aitkin County Court before Judge David Hermerding on Jan. 11, 12, 14 and 24; Judge Jeffrey Remick on Jan. 12; Judge John DeSanto on Jan. 18; and Judge Erik Askegaard on Jan. 18 and 24:
Jon E. Ailara, 40, Crookston, was sentenced on no proof of insurance; pay $137. Dismissed charges were possession of invalid insurance, unregistered certificate revoked and Driving After Suspension.
Peyton A. Kieffer, 19, Nisswa, was sentenced on theft; pay $362.
Kyle S. Monson, 33, Aitkin, was sentenced on theft; credit for 27 days served; pay $212. Dismissed charges were felony temporary theft of motor vehicle and felony 1st degree criminal damage to property.
Knowledge D. Simmons, 29, Minneapolis, was sentenced on DWI; credit for 53 days; pay $1,087. Simmons was also convicted of possession of small amount of marijuana with no sentenced pronounced. Dismissed charges were felony 5th degree controlled substance possession (2), 3rd degree DWI, no Minnesota driver’s license and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dieter G. Metzig III, 26, Grand Rapids, received a stay of adjudication on careless driving; pay $300.
Kameron J. Anderson, 24, Loretto, was sentenced on 2nd degree DWI; serve 90 days; STS/Huber as allowed; pay $1,017. Dismissed charges were 2nd degree refuse to test and Driving After Revocation.
Dean P. Lamke, 54, homeless, was sentenced on disorderly conduct; credit for 90 days; pay $137. A charge of theft was dismissed.
Brandon E. Olson, 28, Aitkin, was sentenced on 4th degree DWI; credit for 4 days; pay $687. Dismissed charges were 5th degree controlled substance possession (2), no proof of insurance, possession of small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shane E. Albertson, 56, Oak Grove, received a stay of imposition on firearm/archery – alcohol concentration .08 or more within 2 hours; pay $350; 25 hours community service. Dismissed charges were two counts of firearm/archery under influence of alcohol, possessing loaded or uncased firearm while under influence of alcohol, possession of loaded or uncased firearm or uncased bow (2) and hunting deer over bait.
Michael R. Geraci, 34, St. Paul, received a statutory stay of adjudication on felony 5th degree controlled substance possession; credit for 27 days; pay $137. Dismissed charges were felony felon in possession of firearm (2), giving peace officer false name and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Todd D. Herron, 52, Cloquet, was sentenced on DWI; pay $612. A similar charge was dismissed.
George T. Holmes, 49, Buffalo, was sentenced on felony theft; committed to commissioner of corrections for 21 months; pay $212. Two counts of felony theft of motor vehicle were dismissed.
Isaac W. Nelson, 22, Northfield, received a stay of adjudication on trespass; pay $325. A charge of fleeing peace officer by means other than motor vehicle was dismissed.
Lisa M. O’Brien, 64, McGregor received a stay of adjudication on disorderly conduct; pay $250. Dismissed charges were felony threats of violence and 5th degree assault (2).
Quinn M. Ramsay, 21, Edina, received a stay of adjudication on school bus stop arm violation; pay $500.
Hannah B. Scheidel, 25, Minneapolis, received a stay of adjudication on trespass; pay $175. Dismissed charges were trespass construction site and trespass enter public or private area cordoned off.
Joshua J. Wasniewski, 26, Minneapolis, received a stay of adjudication on public nuisance; pay $325. Dismissed charges were trespass – refuse to depart, trespass enter public or private area cordoned off and two counts of unlawful assembly.
Pauline K. Braulick, 56, New Ulm, was sentenced on DWI – snowmobile or ATV; credit for 3 days; pay $1,112. Dismissed charges were two counts of 3rd degree DWI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.