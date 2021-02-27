Court report

Appearing in Aitkin County Court before Judge David Hermerding on Jan. 26, 27, 28 and 29 and Feb. 2, 4 and 8:
Barbara L. Blake, 53, Aitkin, was sentenced on disorderly conduct; pay $262. A charge of domestic assault was dismissed.
Jessica L. Kortekaas, 34, Grand Rapids, received a statutory stay of adjudication on 5th degree controlled substance possession; 25 hours community work service; pay $325. A charge of possession of drug paraphernalia was dismissed.
Eric J. Mattila, 30, Hermantown, was sentenced on disorderly conduct; pay $250.
Bradley A. Anderson, 35, homeless, was sentenced on disorderly conduct; serve 60 days; credit for 10 days served; pay $212. He was also sentenced on 2nd degree refuse to test; serve 60 days; STS/Huber as allowed; credit for 8 days; pay $1,087. A charge of 3rd degree DWI was dismissed.
Robert J. Doerr, 59, St. Francis, was sentenced on 3rd degree refuse to test; serve 15 days jail or electronic monitoring; credit for 4 days; pay $1,012. Dismissed charges were 4th degree DWI and open container.
Chadwick S. Golly, 45, Pine City, was sentenced on possession of ammo/any firearm - previous felony conviction; credit for 27 days; pay $212. Dismissed charges were two counts of felony felon in possession of ammunition.
Anthony K. Henagin, 35, Pierz, was sentenced on Driving After Suspension; pay $362. A charge of possession of hypodermic needle was dismissed.
Dennis P. Kosnopfal, 64, Champlin, pleaded not guilty to littering - dangerous object on highway; continued for dismissal; pay $250.
Sophie J. Lahti, 19, Loretto, received a stay of adjudication on fail to yield at entrance of through highway; pay $200.
Kimberly A. Miller, 32, McGregor, was sentenced on DWI; pay $687. A similar charge was dismissed.
Grace E. Molitor Johnson, 19, Tamarack, was sentenced on 4th degree damage to property; pay $262. A similar charge was dismissed.
Johnny B. Woodard, 28, Duluth, received a stay of adjudication on speeding 70/60; pay $100. A charge of no proof of insurance was dismissed.
Michael J. Holmes, 30, Aitkin, was sentenced on 4th degree damage to property; credit for 90 days; pay $581. He was also sentenced on tamper with motor vehicle; credit for 90 days; pay $212. A charge of theft was dismissed. He was sentenced on felony felon in possession of firearm; committed to commissioner of corrections for 45 months concurrent with another case; pay $9,227. Dismissed charges were felony theft of firearm (2), felony felon in possession of ammunition (2), felony possession of stolen property, felony possession of short-barreled shotgun and felony flee peace officer in motor vehicle.
Michael G. Maas, 40, McGregor, was sentenced on theft; pay $1,373. A charge of felony theft was dismissed.
Charles J. Allen, 34, Aitkin, was sentenced on felony possession of stolen property; serve 120 days; credit for 92 days; pay $212. Dismissed charges were felony theft and giving peace officer false name
Juanita M. Formo, 26, Ironton, was sentenced on 3rd degree DWI serve 30 days jail or electronic monitoring; credit for 2 days; pay $987.
Rebecca A. Hutchinson, 41, Aitkin, was sentenced on 3rd degree DWI; serve 30 days; credit for 1 day; STS/Huber as allowed; pay $687. A similar charge plus open container were dismissed.
Charles A. Beens, 58, Brainerd, was sentenced on felony flee peace officer in motor vehicle; committed to commissioner of corrections for 17 months concurrent with another case; pay $212. A charge of Driving After Cancellation was dismissed.
Jason A. Boog, 40, Crosslake, was sentenced on violate domestic abuse no contact order; credit for 37 days; pay $662. Charges of felony threats of violence and possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed.
Ross A. Dixon, 60, Foley, received a statutory stay of adjudication on felony 5th degree controlled substance possession; serve 30 days; credit for 4 days; STS/Huber or electronic monitoring as allowed; pay $700. He was also sentenced on 4th degree DWI; credit for 4 days; pay $187.
Tanner A. Fett, 19, Sturgeon Lake, received a stay of imposition on drugs - simulated - represent controlled substance will sell as controlled substance; serve 30 days jail or electronic monitoring; pay $662. A charge of felony 5th degree controlled substance possession was dismissed.
Ronald S. Fitzel, 56, Apple Valley, was sentenced on 3rd degree DWI (boat); serve 30 days jail or electronic monitoring; STS/Huber as allowed; credit for 4 days; pay $987. A similar charge was dismissed.
Benton D. McCone, 45, Maple Grove, received a stay of adjudication on vacation/private home rental without permit; pay $200 fee.
Grace I. Olson, 18, Mora, received a statutory stay of adjudication on felony 5th degree controlled substance possession; serve 30 days jail or electronic monitoring; credit for 3 days; STS/Huber as allowed; pay $1,000. Dismissed charges were felony 5th degree controlled substance possession (2); possession of over 1.4 grams marijuana in motor vehicle, open container and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jaime C. Nelson, 61, Sauk Rapids, was sentenced on disorderly conduct; pay $1,997. A charge of felony threats of violence was dismissed.
Shaw C. Tregoning, 30, Minneapolis, received a stay of imposition on felony theft; serve 90 days; credit for time served; pay $812. He was sentenced on introducing contraband into jail; serve 90 days; credit for time served; pay $50. Dismissed charges were felony theft of motor vehicle and DAC.
