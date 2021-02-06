Court report

Appearing in Aitkin County Court before Judge David Hermerding on Jan. 12, 13, 14, 21 and 25:
David J. Peterson, 32, Aitkin, was sentenced on 2nd degree DWI; serve 90 days; STS/Huber as allowed; pay $1,017. Dismissed charges were 2nd degree DWI, open container and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mathew A. Talbot, 23, Cohasset, was sentenced on fail to display current registration; pay $287. Dismissed charges were Driving After Revocation and no proof of insurance.
Javis M. Thomas, 30, St. Paul, was sentenced on felony 5th degree controlled substance possession; committed to commissioner of corrections for 21 months concurrent with another case; pay $347. Dismissed charges were obstruct legal process, possession of small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Terik A. Andell, 45, Aitkin, was sentenced on speeding 70/55; pay $127.
Evan J. Halada, 22, Minneapolis, was sentenced on speeding 74/60; pay $137. A charge of no proof of insurance was dismissed.
Danial R. McLaren Jr., 30, Aitkin, was sentenced on disorderly conduct; serve 15 days concurrent with another case; STS/Huber as allowed; pay $137.
Donald J. Olheiser, 49, Forest Lake, was sentenced on sale/possession/explode/advertise/use fireworks; pay $1,824.
Jeffrey A. Priem, 56, McGregor, was sentenced on 3rd degree DWI; credit for 5 days served; pay $1,012. A similar charge was dismissed.
Alissa M. Knudsen, 36, McGregor, was sentenced on careless driving; pay $485. Two charges of DWI were dismissed.
Jacob S. Cooper, 35, Vergas, received a statutory stay of adjudication on 5th degree controlled substance possession; serve 30 days; STS/Huber as allowed; credit for 3 days; pay $1,000. Dismissed charges were felony store methamphetamine paraphernalia in presence of a child and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lonnie D. Litzau, 50, Frazee, was sentenced on DWI; serve 25 days; STS/Huber as allowed; credit for 3 days; pay $1,012. Dismissed charges were 3rd degree DWI, 5th degree controlled substance possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of small amount of marijuana.
Dakota J. Pierce, 22, Baxter, was sentenced on financial transaction card fraud; credit for 2 days; pay $872. A similar charge was dismissed.
Adam L. Rettke, 46, Aitkin, was sentenced on possession/sale small amount of marijuana; pay $137.
Andy A. Schwarze, 45, Brainerd, received a stay of adjudication on DAR; pay $200. A charge of fail to change address/name within 30 days was dismissed.
James A. Christensen, 65, Isle, was sentenced on 3rd degree DWI; serve 30 days jail or electronic monitoring; credit for 2 days; STS/Huber as allowed; pay $1,012. Dismissed Charges were 3rd degree DWI and open container.
Samual D. Drinkwine, 25, Chisholm, was sentenced on speeding 77/60; pay $127.
Wanda L. Hamilton, 66, Brainerd, was sentenced of fail to yield right-of-way; pay $137.
Caleb D. Hoffman, 19, Minnetonka, received a stay of adjudication on speeding 74/60; pay $100.
Norman F. Koran III, 22, Jacobson, was sentenced on 3rd degree DWI; serve 30 days jail or electronic monitoring; STS/Huber as allowed; credit for 2 days; pay $1,012. Dismissed charges were 3rd degree DWI, fail to stop for collision with unattended vehicle and DAR.
Susie C. Morrison, 48, Aitkin, was sentenced of DWI; credit for time served; pay $612. Dismissed charges were 4th degree DWI and speeding 63/55.
Charles E. Smith, 30, Minneapolis, was sentenced on passing on right when prohibited; pay $137.
Mark F. Alberty, 69, Eagan, was sentenced on speeding 44/30; pay $137.
Ru-Jah L. Chan, 46, Minneapolis, received a stay of adjudication on speeding 54/40; pay $150.
Joseph A. Crawford, 29, Detroit Lakes, was sentenced on 4th degree damage to property; serve 90 days; pay $737.
