Court report

Appearing in Aitkin County Court before Judge David Hermerding on Feb. 22, 23, 24 and 25; before Judge Charles Halverson on March 7; and before Judge Patricia Aanes on Feb. 22:
Robert F. Mallick, 40, homeless, was sentenced on Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety; credit for 30 days served; pay $662. Dismissed charges were 5th degree controlled substance possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dennis W. Henning, 33, Aitkin, received a stay of imposition on felony possession of stolen vehicle; credit for 34 days served; pay $212. Dismissed charges were felony 5th degree controlled substance possession, intent to escape tax and possession of hypodermic needle. He was sentenced on Driving After Revocation; credit for 34 days; pay $50.
Jason J. Bauer, 44, Aitkin, was sentenced on domestic assault; credit for 2 days; pay $462. A charge of 4th degree criminal damage to property was dismissed.
Dylin T. Furney, 23, Aitkin, received a stay of adjudication on 5th degree controlled substance possession; serve 30 days; credit for 26 days; pay $575. A charge of possession of drug paraphernalia was dismissed.
Brooke S. Kieffer, 45, Merrifield, was sentenced on theft; pay $137. A charge of felony 5th degree controlled substance possession was dismissed.
Cassidy L. Schneider, 21, Grasston, received a statutory stay of adjudication on 5th degree possession schedule 1, 2, 3, 4 – not small amount marijuana; serve 30 days electronic monitoring; pay $175. Dismissed charges were two counts of felony 5th degree controlled substance possession, possession of over 1.4 grams marijuana in motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Victor Shwembom, 37, Otsego, was sentenced on DWI; credit for 2 days; pay $1,612. Two counts of 3rd degree DWI were dismissed.
Brenda E. Asklund, 63, North Branch, was sentenced on over centerline; pay $287.
Austin W. Bochniak, 24, Grasston, was sentenced on disorderly conduct; pay $362.
Frank L. Martin, 37, Sawyer, was sentenced on DAR; pay $287.
Trevor J. Williams, 50, Zimmerman, was sentenced on criminal vehicular operations; serve 120 days on electronic monitoring; complete 240 hours of community service; pay $987.
Faith A. Monson, 49, Minneapolis, received a statutory stay of adjudication on felony 5th degree controlled substance possession; serve 30 days; credit for 18 days; pay $1,075.
Dale L. Urdahl, 61, Chisholm, was sentenced on duty to drive with due care; pay $287.
