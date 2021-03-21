Court report

Appearing in Aitkin County Court before Judge David Hermerding on March 8;Judge Kristine DeMay on Feb. 23, 24 and 25; and Judge Erik Askegaard on March 1, 2, 3 and 5:
Donald J. Aleman, 59, Brainerd, received a stay of adjudication on disorderly conduct; pay $175.
Ileeyah M. Armstrong, 24, Brainerd, received a stay of adjudication on disorderly conduct; pay $200.
Dallis A. Kukuk, 20, Willow River, was sentenced on DWI; pay $612. A similar charge plus underage drinking and driving were dismissed.
Arana Mcginnis, 55, Brainerd, received a stay of adjudication on disorderly conduct; pay $175.
Anita M. McManus, 46, Blaine, received a stay of adjudication on felony 5th degree controlled substance possession; serve 30 days jail or electronic monitoring; credit for 4 days served; pay $575. Dismissed charges were introduce contraband into jail and 4th degree controlled substance possession. She was sentenced on 4th degree DWI; pay $137. Dismissed charges were possess small amount of marijuana and possess drug paraphernalia.
Darlene L. Oldenburg, 62, Farmington, was sentenced on 4th degree DWI; serve 30 days; credit for 1 day; pay $687. A charge of 5thd degree controlled substance possession was dismissed.
David R. Williams Jr., Little Falls, received a statutory stay of adjudication on felony 5th degree controlled substance possession; serve 30 days jail or electronic monitoring; credit for 3 days; pay $1,075. A charge of possession of drug paraphernalia was dismissed.
Judd D. Andrews, 32, Stillwater, was sentenced on operate all terrain vehicle in careless manner; serve 30 days electronic monitoring and work release; pay $837. Dismissed charges were 4th degree DWI and DWI (snowmobile or ATV).
Donald J. Arends, 81, Aitkin, received a stay of adjudication on game and fish possession of unlawful wild animals brought into state; pay $150.
Thomas L. Benjamin Jr., 32, McGregor, was sentenced on disorderly conduct; pay $137. Dismissed charges were two counts of domestic assault.
Brian M. Blaeser, 33, Blaine, received a stay of imposition on felony 5th degree controlled substance possession; pay $362. Dismissed charges were felony 5th degree controlled substance possession, possession of over 1.4 grams marijuana in motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Alexander M. Burns, 33, Isle, was sentenced on traffic collision - fail to notify owner of damaged property; credit for 10 days; pay $137. A charge of no proof of insurance was dismissed.
Michael J. Gross, 55, Aitkin, was sentenced on disorderly conduct; pay $75. A charge of domestic assault was dismissed.
Tyler M. Hagen, 26, Aitkin, received a stay of adjudication on expiration of driver’s license; pay $50. A charge of no proof of insurance was dismissed.
Cole R. Howitz, 26, Blaine, was sentenced on littering; pay $137.
Brian A. Ince, 45, Columbia Heights, received a stay of adjudication on speeding 82/55; pay $100.
Travis O. Lachinski, 49, Champlin, received a stay of adjudication on deer hunting - may not hunt with aid of bait; pay $250.
Ryan A. Merz, 36, Maplewood, was sentenced on speeding 70/60; pay $127.
Abraham M. Murphy, 43, Braham, was sentenced on using wireless communication device; pay $262. Dismissed charges were hit and run property damage, hands-free violation and careless driving.
Cherry L. Peoples, 35, Onamia, was sentenced on careless driving; pay $462. Dismissed charges were duty to drive with due care and Driving After Revocation.
Tamara M. Richard, 38, St. Paul, received a statutory stay of adjudication on 5th degree controlled substance possession; 25 hours community service; pay $300. Dismissed charges were giving peace officer false name, possession of over 1.4 grams marijuana in motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Coleman E. Snyder, 37, Eau Claire, Wisconsin, was sentenced on DWI; pay $612. Dismissed charges were DWI, 4th degree DWI and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dallas U. Stevens, 34, Bovey, was sentenced on domestic assault; credit for 14 days; pay $362
Keif S. Anderson, 41, Aitkin, was sentenced on possession of firearm - user of controlled substance; credit for 2 days; pay $462. Dismissed charges were 5th degree controlled substance possession, possession of ammunition - user of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Randall J. Brotemarkle, 36, Greenbank, Washington, was sentenced on wrong class/no endorsement; pay $137.
Scott A. Garner, 57, Maplewood, was sentenced on game and fish - wanton waste; pay $227. A charge of non-portable fish house without a license was dismissed.
Joseph A. Huberty, 47, Sartell, was sentenced on fish and game - use artificial lights; pay $137.
David H. Kitzrow, 63, Madison, Wisconsin, received a stay of adjudication on speeding 44/30; pay $100.
Thomas F. Remus, 58, Jacobson, received a stay of adjudication on fishing with extra line; pay $100.
Tyler J. Romero, 19, Columbia Heights, received a stay of adjudication on disorderly conduct, 15 hours community work service; pay $100.
Nathan N. Stifter, 17, Aitkin, received a stay of adjudication on speeding 80/60; pay $200.
Elizabeth R. Zimmerman, 21, Chevy Chase, Maryland, received a stay of adjudication on trespass; pay $300. A charge of flee peace officer was dismissed.
Hanna M. Tuntland, 32, Elk River, had a charge of 4th degree damage to property continued for dismissal; pay $490.
Alexandra J. Schmalzer, 28, Blaine, received a stay of adjudication on speeding 50/40; pay $200.
