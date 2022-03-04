Court report

Appearing in Aitkin County Court before Judge David Hermerding on Feb. 8, 9 and 14; and Judge Frank Kundrat on Feb. 17:
Joseph R. W. Doll, 35, Duluth, was sentenced on speeding 36/30; pay $212. A charge of possession of hypodermic needles was dismissed.
Bryce A. W. Johnson, 19, Anoka, was convicted of fishing bass catch and release violation; pay $162. No sentence pronounced. A charge of not having game and fish license in personal possession was dismissed.
Brent A. Kugel, 23, Aitkin, was sentenced on careless driving; credit for 1 day served; pay $587. A charge of 4th degree DWI was dismissed.
Ryan A. Vollmer, 46, Aitkin, was sentenced on felony 2nd degree burglary; serve 120 days; credit for 25 days; pay $212 and restitution. Dismissed charges were felony 5th degree controlled substance possession, introduce contraband into jail and theft.
Virginia R. Williams, 58, Aitkin, was sentenced on obstruct legal process; credit for 10 days; pay $387. Dismissed charges were felony fleeing peace officer in motor vehicle, felony 4th degree assault, and two counts of harassment.
Ziibens A. Aubid, 30, McGregor, was sentenced on domestic assault; credit for 4 days; pay $662. Dismissed charges were felony 2nd degree assault, domestic assault, and two counts of Driving After Revocation.
Ryan L. Besch, 25, Wright, was sentenced on 3rd degree DWI; serve 30 days; credit for 3 days; STS/Huber as allowed; pay $1,017. Dismissed charges were 3rd degree DWI and DAR.
Jack K. Cuddy, 22, Northfield, received a stay of adjudication on trespass; pay $250. A charge of 3rd degree damage to property was dismissed.
Erich J. Ess, 54, Aitkin, was sentenced on felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle; serve 30 days; credit for 3 days; STS/Huber as allowed; pay $987. Dismissed charges were 3rd degree DWI, obstruct legal proved speeding 102/55 and no Minnesota driver’s license.
Eli D. Murray, 19, Hill City was sentenced on DWI; credit for 4 days; pay $1,612. Dismissed charges were two counts of 3rd degree DWI, minor consumption and possession of alcohol by person under 21.
Billy D. Berry, 31, Renville, was convicted of DAR; no sentenced pronounced; pay $462. Dismissed charges were no proof of insurance, possession of small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and operate vehicle with expired registration.
Anthony J. Jones II., 30, Chanhassen, received a stay of adjudication on speeding 40/30; pay $100.
Paul F. Wilhoit, 50, Edina, received a stay of adjudication on speeding 64/55; pay $250.
Larry E. Zempel, 59, Bovey was convicted of speeding 69/55; no sentence pronounced; pay $137.
Thomas P. Allers, 68, Aitkin, received a stay of adjudication on Driving After Cancellation; pay $200.
Nadine C. Allee, 21, Forest Lake, was convicted of speeding 74/60; no sentenced pronounced; pay $127.
Jolene M. Erickson, 66, Cloquet, was convicted of speeding 65/60; no sentence pronounced; pay $127.
Wesley A. Haflich, 39, St. Cloud, was sentenced on fail to yield at entrance of highway; pay $262.
Joe W. Moroz, 49, Fort Myers, Florida, received a stay of adjudication on speeding 69/60; pay $200.
Audrianna L. Schultz, 19, Cass Lake, was sentenced on careless driving; pay $387.
Pamela J. Schultz, 66, Palisade, received a stay of adjudication on CWD feeding ban violation; pay $25.
Nicole L. Villebrun, 32, Duluth, received a stay of adjudication on speeding 76/60; pay $250.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.