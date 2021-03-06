Court report

Appearing in Aitkin County Court before Judge David Hermerding on Feb. 10, 11, 12 and 18; and Judge Kristine DeMay on Feb. 22:
Matthew A. Antoine, 22, Aitkin, was sentenced on 5th degree criminal sexual conduct; serve 60 days; credit for 1 day served; pay $587. A charge of felony 4th degree criminal sexual conduct was dismissed.
John H. Cohey, 50, Dayton, was sentenced on felony 3rd degree burglary; serve 90 days; credit for time served; STS/Huber as allowed; pay $337. Dismissed charges were felony 2nd degree burglary, felony theft and felony 1st degree criminal damage to property.
Gerald D. Hamburg, 61, Mesa, Arizona, was sentenced on 3rd degree DWI; credit for 4 days; pay $2,012. A similar charge was dismissed.
Larry J. Hilton, 62, Swatara, was sentenced on felony 2nd degree controlled substance possession; serve 120 days; credit for 3 days; STS/Huber as allowed; pay $987. Dismissed charges were felony 5th degree controlled substance possession (2), violate restricted driver’s license, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bradley M. Insley, 32, Aitkin, received a stay of imposition on 5th degree controlled substance possession; credit for 78 days; pay $362. Dismissed charges were felony theft, felony 5th degree controlled substance possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jean A. Martin, 36, McGregor, received a stay of imposition on felony possess firearm - serial number altered; serve 90 days concurrent with another case; credit for 4 days; pay $212. Dismissed charges were felony possess firearm - serial number altered, felony 1st degree burglary, and two counts of felony theft of firearm. Martin was also sentenced on 2nd degree burglary; serve 90 days; credit for 4 days; pay $212. A charge of felony 5th degree controlled substance possession was dismissed.
Daniel J. Robyn, 31, Mora, was sentenced on felony failure to register vehicle - predatory offender; serve 120 days; credit for 4 days; pay $937. Dismissed charges were Driving After Revocation and speeding 94/55.
Christopher M. Rohe, 48, McGregor, was sentenced on 2nd degree DWI; serve 60 days; credit for 23 days; STS/Huber as allowed; pay $1,087. A similar charge was dismissed.
Taydin L. Turner, 20, Duluth, was sentenced on 4th degree DWI; credit for 19 days; pay $287. Dismissed charges were DWI, possession of hypodermic needle, Driving After Suspension and no proof of insurance.
Clayton J. Warner, 52, Aitkin, was sentenced on felony 3rd degree burglary; committed to commissioner of corrections for 25 months; pay $6,460. Dismissed charges were felony 2nd degree burglary (2), theft, felony 3rd degree burglary and felony theft.
Cameron L. Wood, 28, Aitkin, was sentenced on DWI - any amount Schedule I/II drugs; credit for 175 days; pay $362. Dismissed charges were felony 1st degree DWI, 5th degree possession of not small amount marijuana, Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jacob R. Wren, 28, Rockford, received a stay of imposition on felony 2nd degree burglary; serve 120 days; credit for 58 days; pay $137. Dismissed charges were felony 3rd degree burglary, theft, and tamper with motor vehicle.
Adam J. Forsberg, 51, Brainerd, was sentenced on careless driving; serve 30 days; credit for 3 days; pay $1,087. Charges of 3rd degree DWI and no proof of insurance were dismissed.
Raymond J. Green, 63, McGregor, received a statutory stay of adjudication on 5th degree possession of not small amount marijuana; pay $375. Dismissed charges were possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of small amount of marijuana, felony store methamphetamine paraphernalia in presence of a child, felony 5th degree controlled substance possession, two counts of child endangerment and possession of hypodermic needle.
Ashley R. Miller, 29, St. Cloud, was sentenced on 3rd degree damage to property; pay $212. A charge of felony 2nd degree assault was dismissed.
