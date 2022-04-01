Court report

Appearing in Aitkin County Court before Judge David Hermerding on March 18 and 21; and before Judge Charles Halverson on March 8, 9 and 10:
Zachary A. Kocon, 34, Aitkin, was sentenced on a parking violation; pay $49.
Chase D. Tulenchik, 22, Pine River, received a statutory stay of adjudication on felony 5th degree controlled substance possession; serve 30 days; credit for 4 days served; STS/Huber as allowed; pay $575. Dismissed charges were felony 5th degree controlled substance sale, felony 5th degree controlled substance possession, introduce contraband into jail, and possession of over 1.4 grams marijuana in motor vehicle.
Thomas J. Desautell, 41, Eveleth, received a stay of imposition on felony 5th degree controlled substance possession; credit for 40 days; pay $662. Dismissed charges were Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety, possession of hypodermic needles, operate motor vehicle without ignition interlock, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of small amount of marijuana.
Natalie F. Lund, 29, Hill City, was sentenced on tamper with motor vehicle; pay $4,612.
Derrick J. Miner, 31, Brainerd, received a statutory stay of adjudication on 5th degree controlled substance possession; 50 hours community service; pay $375. Dismissed charges were Driving After Revocation and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Patrick M. Gibbons, 43, Burnsville, was sentenced on 3rd degree DWI; serve 45 days; STS/Huber as allowed; credit for 10 days; pay $1,012. Dismissed charges were 3rd degree DWI, obstruct legal process, 5th degree assault (2), and two counts of 4th degree criminal damage to property. He was also sentenced on obstruct legal process serve 45 days concurrent with above; credit for 10 days; pay $50.
Benjamin J. Griffith, 42, Aitkin, was sentenced on domestic assault; serve 57 days; credit for 43 days; STS/Huber as allowed; pay $212. Dismissed charges were domestic assault and disorderly conduct.
Dusty G. Martin, 38, McGregor, was sentenced on 5th degree assault; serve 10 days; credit for 7 days; pay $362.
Joshua R. Nash, 41, International Falls, received a stay of imposition on felony 3rd degree controlled substance possession; serve 120 days; credit for 6 days; STS/Huber as allowed; pay $1,062.
Ryan J. Papenfuss, 49, Aitkin, was sentenced on 3rd degree DWI; serve 30 days; credit for 5 days; STS/Huber as allowed; pay $1,512. Dismissed charges were three counts of domestic assault and obstruct legal process.
Elijah M. Schwarz, 26, Aitkin, was sentenced on 3rd degree DWI; serve 30 days; credit for 2 days; STS/Huber as allowed; pay $1,012. Dismissed charges were 3rd degree DWI and open container.
Alex M. Lance Perry, 23, Grand Rapids, was sentenced on 3rd degree DWI; serve 30 days; credit for 4 days; STS/Huber as allowed; electronic monitoring allowed; pay $1,087. A similar charge was dismissed.
