Court report

Appearing in Aitkin County Court before Judge David Hermerding on March 22, 23, 24, and 25 and April 4 and 5:
Jesse R. Blunt, 35, Aitkin, was sentenced on felony violate order for protection; credit for 122 days served; released to Minnesota Teen Challenge; pay $212. Dismissed charges were five counts of felony violate order for protection, 2nd degree burglary and obstruct legal process. He was also sentenced on felony 3rd degree burglary; credit for 122 days; pay $50.
Jesse R. Guggisberg, 43, Cass Lake, was sentenced on felony 3rd degree drug possession; pay $412. Dismissed charges were two counts of felony 1st degree controlled substance crime, felony 5th degree controlled substance possession, felony possession of stolen property, possession of hypodermic needle, Driving After Suspension, no proof of insurance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cassandra J. Allers, 72, Aitkin, was sentenced on aiding and abetting possession of small amount of marijuana; pay $212. Dismissed charges were felony aiding and abetting 5th degree controlled substance crime and aiding and abetting possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nicholas W. Benjamin, 23, McGregor, received a stay of imposition on felony fleeing peace officer in motor vehicle; credit for 46 days; pay $212. A charge of no Minnesota driver’s license was dismissed.
Timothy M. Elling, 34, Aitkin, was sentenced on disorderly conduct; pay $362.
Ted A. Gustafson, 64, Florissant, Colorado, received a statutory stay of adjudication on felony 5th degree controlled substance crime; serve 30 days; credit for 2 days; STS/Huber as allowed; electronic monitoring allowed. Dismissed charges were felony possession of counterfeit money, two counts of felony 5th degree controlled substance possession, 4th degree DWI, possessing over 1.4 grams marijuana in motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also sentenced on DWI; serve 30 days; credit for 2 days; STS/Huber as allowed concurrent with above; pay $662.
Wayne R. Clausen, 59, Aitkin, was sentenced on 4th degree DWI; credit for 2 days; pay $812. A charge of 3rd degree refuse to test was dismissed.
Brandie S. LaBlanc, 48, Brainerd, received a stay of adjudication on Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety; pay $325.
Rebecca S. Stober, 60, Aitkin, was sentenced on felony 1st degree DWI; committed to commissioner of corrections for 36 months; pay $137. A charge of felony 1st degree refuse to test was dismissed.
Andy J. Birosh, 37, Onamia, was sentenced on felony 3rd degree burglary; committed to commissioner of corrections for 26 months; pay $212. Dismissed charges were felony predatory offender fail to register primary address, secondary address, employment and telephone and felony theft.
Stacey M. Blunt, 33, Ogilvie, was sentenced on 2nd degree DWI; credit for 6 days; pay $1,017. Dismissed charges were felony 5th degree controlled substance crime, felony store methamphetamine paraphernalia in the presence of a child, 2nd degree refuse to test, child endangerment and Driving After Revocation.
Alan G. Christensen, 55, Wyoming, Minnesota, received a statutory stay of adjudication on felony 5th degree controlled substance crime; credit for 3 days; pay $900. A charge of possession over 1.4 grams marijuana in motor vehicle was dismissed.
Peter A. Giammona, 26, Eagan, received a statutory stay of adjudication on felony 5th degree controlled substance crime; credit for 3 days; work release privileges, electronic monitoring for indeterminate duration; pay $575. Dismissed charges were felony fail to affix tax stamps, two counts of felony 5th degree controlled substance crime and speeding 83/60. He was convicted of intent to escape tax but no sentenced was pronounced.
Kristina J. Schuur, 34, Aitkin, received a stay of adjudication on DAS; pay $175. Dismissed charges were 5th degree drug possession, felony 5th degree controlled substance crime and possession of drug paraphernalia.
John T. Young, 47, Jacobson, was sentenced on 4th degree DWI; credit for 3 days; pay $587. Dismissed charges were open container and 3rd degree refuse to test.
Dillon W. Harrison, 26, McGregor, was sentenced on felony violate no contact order; credit for 43 days; pay $212. Dismissed charges were felony violate no contact order and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christina M. Kavanaugh, 45, Pillager, was sentenced on 2nd degree DWI, serve 60 days; credit for 2 days; pay $1,017. Dismissed charges were 2nd degree DWI and open container.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.