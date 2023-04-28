Court report

Appearing in Aitkin County Court before Judge David Hermerding on April 6, 11, 12 and 13; Judge Douglas Anderson on April 5; Judge Mark Wernick on April 17 and Judge Leslie Metzen on April 11:
Matthew C. Begin, 48, Crookston, was sentenced on owner who is not driver must later produce proof of insurance; pay $287.
Vanessa S. Benjamin, 46, McGregor, was sentenced on disorderly conduct; pay $212. A similar charge was dismissed.
Azurite A. Montgomery, 23, Minneapolis, charged with obstruct legal process, two counts of trespass, unlawful assembly and presence at unlawful assembly had the matters continued for dismissal; pay court costs.
Owen G. Woodcock, 24, Boston, Massachusetts, charged with obstruct legal process, had the matter continued for dismissal. A charge of trespass was dismissed.
Patrick J. Doyle, 61, Hudson, Wisconsin, was sentenced on 3rd degree DWI refuse to test; credit for 3 days served; pay $1,012. Dismissed charges were 4th degree DWI possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jordan J. Fumas, 20, Cloquet, was sentenced on 3rd degree DWI refuse to test; serve 45 days; credit for 31 days; pay $1,087. Dismissed charges were 5th degree controlled substance possession (2), 4th degree DWI, Driving After Suspension and possession of a Legend drug.
Jonathon O. Gallatin, 21, Princeton, received a stay of imposition on felony domestic assault; credit for 43 days; pay $1,007. Dismissed charges were 4th degree damage to property, disorderly conduct, felony 1st degree criminal damage to property, and felony 4th degree assault.
Melinda J. Graham, 40, Brainerd, was sentenced on DAS; pay $87.
Armando Jauregui Jr., 32, Aitkin, received a statutory stay of adjudication on felony 5th degree controlled substance possession; pay $500. Dismissed charges were 5th degree controlled substance possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Chad E. Kuck, 47, Silver Bay, was sentenced on felony 5th degree controlled substance possession; pay $212. Dismissed charges were no proof of insurance and Driving After Revocation.
Terry A. Paulson, 55, Aitkin, received a statutory stay of adjudication on 5th degree controlled substance possession; credit for 4 days; pay $300. Dismissed charges were 4th degree DWI, DWI, no proof of insurance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kevin L. Bishop, 39, St. Cloud Correctional Facility, was sentenced on speeding 85/60; pay $157. A charge of DAR was dismissed.
Logen C. Bolton, 21, Northfield, was sentenced on theft; pay $287.
Darrin L. Eilertson, 56, Edina, received a stay of adjudication on speeding 78/55; pay $300.
Timothy F. Fox, 61, Deerwood, was sentenced on Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety; serve 10 days; electronic monitoring as allowed, STS/Huber as allowed; credit for 2 days; pay $587.
Tara M. Houska, 39, International Falls, charged with trespass, unlawful assembly and presence at unlawful assembly, had the matters continued for dismissal; pay $250.
Allen B. Richardson, 52, Duluth, charged with two counts of trespass, had the matters continued for dismissal; pay $500.
Jeffrey L. Thorsen, 36, Hackensack, was sentenced on felony 3rd degree controlled substance possession; committed to commissioner of corrections for 49 months concurrent with another case. Dismissed charges were felony 5th degree controlled substance possession, possession of hypodermic needle and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Karin L. Bangtson, 56, Garrison, was sentenced on 3rd degree DWI; serve 39 days; credit for 3 days; electronic monitoring allowed; pay $1,087. A similar charge was dismissed as well as a charge of no proof of insurance.
