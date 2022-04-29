Court report

Appearing in Aitkin County Court before Judge David Hermerding on April 4, 5, 6, 8, 11, 13, 14, 15 and 18; and Judge Douglas Anderson on April 5 and 7:
Lyle C. Berg, 76, Minneapolis, was sentenced on DWI; credit for 2 days served; pay $612. A similar charge was dismissed.
Viraphone D. Insixiengmay, 41, Dayton, received a stay of adjudication on speeding 79/60; pay $250.
Rachel M. Leaf, 35, Minneapolis, received a stay of adjudication on public nuisance; pay $325. Dismissed charges were obstructing legal process, failure to comply with peace officer and two counts of unlawful assembly.
Donald W. Leshovsky, 57, Duluth, received a stay of adjudication on speeding 74/60; pay $250.
Alexandra M. McCullough, 33, Prescott, Wisconsin, was sentenced on ATV prohibition on youthful operators/passenger helmet required; pay $137
Daniel C. Schultz, 63, Aitkin, was sentenced on DWI; credit for 1 day; pay $612. A similar charge was dismissed.
Robert L. Williams, 61, Minneapolis, was sentenced on speeding 77/60; pay $147. A charge of marijuana in motor vehicle was dismissed.
Tamara R. York-Tallman, 36, St. Paul, was sentenced on Driving After Revocation; pay $250. She was also convicted of speeding 84/55; no sentence pronounced.
Douglas A. Downs, 35, Rochester, received a stay of imposition on felony 5th degree controlled substance crime; credit for 23 days; pay $662. A charge of possession of hypodermic needle was dismissed.
Austin T. Duda, 23, Blackduck, received a statutory stay of adjudication on 5th degree controlled substance possession; credit for 36 days; pay $375. Dismissed charges were possession of hypodermic needle and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lanny J. Hatton, 62, Little Falls, received a statutory stay of adjudication on 5th degree controlled substance possession; credit for 4 days; pay $375.
Gregory A. Huggett, 45, St. Cloud, was sentenced on felony 5th degree controlled substance crime; credit for 59 days served; pay $662. Dismissed charges were possession of hypodermic needle and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rio M. Anderson, 24, San Francisco, California, received a stay of adjudication on trespass-refuse to depart; pay $100. A charge of trespass on critical public service facilities –pipeline- property posted was dismissed.
Alexander D. Clark, 30, Minneapolis, was sentenced on violate order for protection; serve 10 days; credit for 4 days; STS/Huber as allowed; electronic monitoring allowed; pay $362.
Derek W. Erickson, 39, St. Cloud, was sentenced on domestic assault; credit for 31 days; pay $212.
Jackson S. Froiland, 26, Madison, Wisconsin, received a stay of adjudication on presence at unlawful assembly; pay $250. Dismissed charges were trespass-refuse to depart, trespass-cross into private area, unlawful assembly-intent to disturb and presence at unlawful assembly.
Jacey G. Germundson, 20, St. Paul, received a statutory stay of adjudication on speeding 80/60; pay $250.
Randy L. Hill, 27, McGregor, was sentenced on transport wild animal; serve 30 days; STS/Huber as allowed; credit for time served; pay $637 and $2,018 in unpaid fines. Dismissed charges were use artificial lights to locate or take wild animals, transport wild animal, trespass, possession of dangerous weapon, DAR and hunt without a license.
Ronald D. Nelson, 67, Isle, was sentenced on DWI; credit for 4 days; pay $687. Dismissed charges were 4th degree DWI and Driving After Suspension.
Kristina J. Schuur, 34, Aitkin, received a stay of adjudication on DAS; pay $175. Dismissed charges were 5th degree possession of drugs, felony 5th degree controlled substance crime and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brandon M. Sipe, 31, Brainerd, received a stay of imposition on felony 5th degree controlled substance crimes; serve 30 days electronic monitoring; credit for 12 days; pay $1,162. A similar charge was dismissed.
Tristan D. M. Gaffeney, 31, Litchfield, was sentenced on domestic assault; credit for 3 days; pay $462. A similar charge was dismissed.
Jeremy J. Holm, 43, Aitkin, was sentenced on DWI; serve 30 days; credit for 4 days; pay $1,092. Dismissed charges were 2nd degree DWI (2) and possess small amount of marijuana.
