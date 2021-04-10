Court report

Appearing in Aitkin County Court before Judge David Hermerding on March 10, 12, 15, 16, 18 and 19; and Judge Erik Askegaard on March 17; and Judge Richard Zimmerman on March 11:
Anwar S. Khokhar, 45, Minnetonka, was sentenced on unsafe passing on shoulder; pay $287. A charge of Driving After Suspension was dismissed.
Thomas A. Lovitt, 37, Clear Lake, received a statutory stay of adjudication on 5th degree controlled substance possession; credit for 52 days served; pay $325. He was sentenced on DWI; credit for 52 days; pay $137. He was also sentenced on no proof of insurance; credit for 52 days; pay $50. Charges of 4th degree DWI and possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed.
Stephanie L. Misquadace, 35, Onamia, was sentenced on no seatbelt; pay $137. She was also sentenced on Driving After Revocation; pay $137. Charges of no proof of insurance and no insurance driver were dismissed. She was also sentenced on charge of rear lamps required on motor vehicles; pay $137. A charge of DAR was dismissed.
Dakota C. H. Perry, 22, Aitkin, was sentenced on possession of drug paraphernalia; pay $262. Charges of felony 5th degree controlled substance possession and 5th degree possession of schedule 1, 2, 3,and 4 drugs were dismissed.
Daniel J. Caverly, 38, Swatara, was sentenced on fail to upgrade, replace or repair SSTS; pay $135; bring septic tank into compliance within a year.
Bret A. Canfield, 22, Aitkin, received a stay of adjudication on violation of ATV training requirements; pay $200. A registration violation was dismissed.
Joshua J. Deel, 19, Maple Grove, received a stay of adjudication on disorderly conduct; 25 hours community service; pay $200.
William J. Denson, 56, St. Louis Park, received a stay of adjudication on speeding 69/60; pay $200.
Richard O. Fuller, 77, Minneapolis, received a stay of adjudication on not complying with a peace officer; pay $200.
Douglas D. Haaf, 49, Aitkin, was sentenced on fail to upgrade, replace or repair failing SSTS; pay $135; bring septic tank into compliance with a year.
Travis E. J. Jendro, 30, Zimmerman, was sentenced on OHV wetland disturbance; pay $187. A charge of deer hunting with use of bait was dismissed.
Alexander W. M. Johnson, 21, Tamarack, was sentenced on under 21 liquor purchase; pay $137. He received a stay of adjudication on fleeing peace officer; pay $75.
Tyler F. Peterson-Johnson, 30, Aitkin, received a stay of imposition on domestic assault; credit for 6 days; pay $362. A charge of felony domestic assault was dismissed.
Thomas G. Probst, 58, Deerwood, received a stay of adjudication on disorderly conduct; pay $125.
Cassandra J. Richie, 32, McGregor, was sentenced on possessing pistol without a permit; served 10 days; credit for time served; pay $462.
Brandon L. Simmons, 35, San Tan Valley, Arizona, was sentenced on speeding 69/60; pay $127.
Camille A. Smith, 44, Onamia, was sentenced on Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety; serve 10 days home monitoring; pay $162.
Shawn H. Wellner, 55, McGregor, was sentenced on 2nd degree refuse to test; serve 90 days; credit for 60 days; pay $1,087. A change of felony predatory offender fail to register motor vehicle was dismissed. He was also sentenced on DAC-IPS; serve 39 days; credit for 19 days; pay $50. Dismissed charges were 3rd degree DWI and possession of over 1.4 grams marijuana in motor vehicle.
Matthew B. Johnson, 36, Harris, received a stay of adjudication on driver fails to stop for stop sign; pay $100.
Michael D. Uhlenkott Jr., 22, Mora, received a stay of adjudication on 5th degree controlled substance possession; serve 30 days electronic monitoring; credit for 2 days; pay $75. He was also sentenced on 4th degree DWI; serve 30 days electronic monitoring; credit for 2 days; pay $137.
Nicholas M. Bourget, 42, homeless, was sentenced on trespass; serve 90 days; credit for 69 days; pay $137. Dismissed charges were possession of counterfeit currency (2) and possession/sale of small amount of marijuana.
Lisa L. Loehlein, 53, Aitkin, was sentenced on disorderly conduct; pay $212.
Brent A. Carron, 41, Chanhassen, was sentenced on ER CWD feeding ban violation; pay $187. A charge of deer hunting with use of bait was dismissed.
Tovi J. O. Nelson, 44, Ham Lake, was sentenced on permit other impaired person to operate motorboat; pay $137.
Tara L. Rivers, 43, The Colony, Texas, received a stay of adjudication on speeding 81/55; pay $200.
Walter H. Scheibe, 35, St. Paul, was acquitted of two charges of DWI. A charge of careless driving was dismissed.
Clifford M. Skinaway Jr., 50, McGregor, was sentenced on felony 2nd degree assault with dangerous weapon; committed to commissioner of corrections for 45 months; pay $137. Charges of felony 2nd degree attempted murder and felony 1st degree assault were dismissed.
Bert Thompson, 72, Minneapolis, was sentenced on speeding 65/60; pay $287.
Jaymes O. Warmuth, 29, Keewatin, was sentenced on speeding 84/60; pay $137. He was also sentenced on careless driving; pay $350.
