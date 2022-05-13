Court report

Appearing in Aitkin County Court before Judge David Hermerding on April 19 and 21 and May 2; and Judge Matthew Mallie on April 20 and 22:
Natiha L. Green, 22, Aitkin, was sentenced on DWI; credit for 2 days served; pay $587. A charge of Driving After Suspension was dismissed.
Albert J. Seguin, 26, Aitkin, was sentenced on DWI; pay $612. Dismissed charges were 4th degree DWI, open bottle and no seatbelt.
Jadon M. Smith, 21, Galeburg, received a stay of adjudication on underage drinking and driving; pay $587.
Virginia R. Williams, 58, Aitkin, was sentenced on felony 3rd degree controlled substance crime sale; pay $212. Dismissed charges were felony 1st degree controlled substance crime possession, felony 3rd degree controlled substance crime sale, felony conspiracy to commit 1st degree controlled substance crime possession, two counts of felony 4th degree controlled substance sale and felony 4th degree controlled substance possession.
Robert R. Davis, 44, Kettle River, was sentenced on DWI; credit for 2 days; pay $612. A similar charge was dismissed.
Heath A. Fiecke, 33, McGregor, received a statutory stay of adjudication on felony 5th degree controlled substance crime possession; credit for 5 days; pay $500. Dismissed charges were felony 5th degree controlled substance crime possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sheila C. Kempf, 49, St Louis Park, was sentenced on 2nd degree DWI; serve 30 days; credit for 4 days; electronic monitoring allowed; pay $1,012. A similar charge was dismissed.
Steven V. Kokx, 45, Backus, was sentenced on engaging in residential remodeling without a license; serve 45 days; STS/Huber as allowed; pay $11,432.
Douglas L. Landrus, 61, Palisade, was sentenced on speeding 74/60; pay $137.
Broderick R. Rude, 22, Aitkin, was sentenced on school bus stop arm violation; pay $387.
Carter W. Sprague, 22, McGregor, was sentenced on DWI; credit for 1 day; pay $587. A similar charge was dismissed.
Mark T. Stern, 53, Hermantown, was sentenced on DWI; credit for 2 days; pay $587. A charge of 4th degree DWI was dismissed.
Steven E. Stone, 48, St. Paul Park, received a stay of imposition on felony 5th degree controlled substance crime possession; serve 20 days electronic monitoring; credit for 1 day; pay $587. A charge of possessing over 1.4 grams marijuana in motor vehicle was dismissed.
Joseph L. Danner, 29, Cottage Grove, was sentenced on disorderly conduct; pay $112.
Beau J. Anwiler, 21, Bovey, was sentenced on DWI; credit for 2 days; pay $662. A similar charge was dismissed.
Frank M. Espinosa, 58, Natchitoches, Louisiana, was sentenced on DWI; credit for 2 days; pay $612. Dismissed charges were DWI and 4th degree DWI.
John M. Bieganek, 61, Lakeshore, was sentenced on 3rd degree DWI; credit for 5 days; pay $1,012. Dismissed charges were 3rd degree DWI and carry/possess pistol without permit in a public place.
Brenda L. Strong, 52, Aitkin, was sentenced on 4th degree DWI; credit for 4 days; pay $887. She was also sentenced on no proof of insurance; pay $50. Dismissed charges were 3rd degree refuse to test and open container.
Thomas P. Allers, 68, Aitkin, received a statutory stay of adjudication on 5th degree possession of drugs; serve 30 days; STS/Huber as allowed; electronic monitoring allowed; pay $175. Dismissed charges were felony aiding and abetting 5th degree controlled substance crime possession, aiding and abetting possession of small amount of marijuana and aiding and abetting possession of drug paraphernalia.
Alicia L. Dvorak, 38, Bayfield, Wisconsin, received a stay of adjudication on trespass; pay $200. Dismissed charges were trespass and two counts of unlawful assembly.
Bert L. Kirchoff, 45, Ellsworth, Wisconsin, was sentenced on DWI; serve 360 days; credit for 80 days; pay $1,012. A similar charge was dismissed. He was also sentenced on felony fleeing peace officer in motor vehicle; credit for 84 days; pay $50. Dismissed charges were DWI, Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety, operating ATV on roads and rights-of-way and fleeing peace officer by means other than motor vehicle.
Samuel D. Marrone, 37, St. Paul, received a statutory stay of adjudication on felony 5th degree controlled substance crime possession; credit for 4 days; pay $1,500. Dismissed charges were possession f over 1.4 grams marijuana in motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Melissa J. Tevik, 48, Aitkin, was convicted of aiding and abetting possession of drug paraphernalia; no sentence pronounced; pay $137. Dismissed charges were felony aiding and abetting 5th degree controlled substance crime possession and aiding and abetting possession of small amount of marijuana.
Eric E. VanGuilder, 35, McGregor, received a stay of imposition on felony 5th degree controlled substance crime possession; serve 45 days; STS/Huber as allowed; electronic monitoring allowed; credit for time served; pay $1,062. A similar charge was dismissed.
Sheree L. Vargason, 33, Aitkin, was sentenced on 2nd degree refuse to test; serve 30 days; credit for 4 days; STS/Huber as allowed; electronic monitoring allowed; pay $1,087. Dismissed charges were 3rd degree DWI and obstruct legal process.
Glen R. Swanson, 57, Aitkin, was sentenced on 3rd degree DWI; serve 30 days; credit for 3 days; STS/Huber as allowed; pay $1,087. Dismissed charges were 3rd degree DWI and DAC-IPS.
Nathan L. Glime, 22, St. Paul Park, received a statutory stay of adjudication on feony 5th degree controlled substance crime possession; credit for 5 days; pay $1,075. Dismissed charges were felony 5th degree controlled substance crime possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dary J. Aubid, 53, Duluth, received a stay of adjudication on 5th degree assault; pay $400 and restitution to be determined. Dismissed charges were felony threats of violence, felony 3rd degree controlled substance crime, felony 1st degree conspiracy to commit controlled substance crime, two counts of felony 4th degree controlled substance crime sale, and felony 4th degree controlled substance crime possession with intent to sell.
