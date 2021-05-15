Court report

Appearing in Aitkin County Court before Judge David Hermerding on April 20, 26, 28, 29, 30 and May 5; and Judge Erik Askegaard on April 20, 21, 23, 26 and May 3:
Eric D. Wold, 41, Aitkin, was sentenced on domestic assault, credit 3 days served, pay $562. Dismissed were felony threats of violence (2), domestic assault and loaded uncased firearm in motor vehicle.
Kyle A. Schuh, 25, Bemidji, was sentenced on possession of 5th degree controlled substance; credit for 26 says served; pay $500. Dismissed were driving after revocation, felony possession of 5th degree controlled substance (2), Driving After Revocation and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kelly L. Cummings, 35, Aitkin, received a stay of adjudication for possession of 5th degree controlled substance; serve 30 days jail or electric monitoring; pay $300. Dismissed were felony possession of 5th degree controlled substance, possession 5th degree controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of small amount of marijuana.
Jamie D. Goodman, 34, Grand Rapids, was sentenced on felony possession of 5th degree substance; committed to commissioner of corrections for 18 months; pay $137. Dismissed were no proof of insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of small amount of marijuana and speeding 67/60.
Ryan W. Lemon, 31, McGregor, was sentenced on 4th degree intentional property damage; pay $212. Dismissed were 2 counts of felony 1st degree criminal damage to property and felony 1st degree criminal damage to property.
Brandon M. Miles, 34, Aitkin, was sentenced on domestic abuse; pay $462. Was also sentenced on possession over 1.4 grams of marijuana in motor vehicle; pay $50. Dismissed were possession of over 1.4 grams marijuana in motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony 5th degree controlled substance crime.
Nroua N. Vang, 25, St. Paul, was sentenced on obstruction of legal process; serve 20 days; credit for 16 days served; pay $450. Was also sentenced on possession of drug paraphernalia; pay $50. Dismissed were DAR and possession of 5th degree controlled substance.
Joshua R. Weiland, 36, Brainerd, received stay of imposition for felony 5th degree possession of a controlled substance; pay $462. Dismissed were possession over 1.4 grams of marijuana in motor vehicle and speeding 71/60.
Branden J. Dropps, 29, Brainerd, was sentenced on felony 2nd degree possession of 25 grams or more of cocaine or methamphetamine; committed to commissioner of corrections for 99 months; pay $137. Dismissed were felony 1st degree sale of controlled substance and felony 1st degree possession of controlled substance.
Guy G. Ecklund, 57, Aitkin, was sentenced on felony 5th degree possession of controlled substance; serve 30 days jail or electric monitoring; pay $862. He was also sentenced on 4th degree DWI; pay $50. Dismissed were 4th degree DWI and speeding 65/60.
Gray A. Erickson, 25, Brooklyn Park, received a stay of adjudication for speeding 70/60; pay $200.
Joan E. Toll, 65, Palisade, was sentenced on failure to obtain a new drivers license after name or address change; pay $137. Dismissed were DAR (2) and giving false name to peace officer.
Dean L. Martin, 52, Aitkin, was sentenced on Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety; serve 30 days; credit for 2 days served; pay $462. Dismissed was possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brandon C. Chisholm, 39, Osakis, was sentenced on duty to drive with due care; pay $127.
Devin M. Miller, 21, Pine River, was sentenced on DWI; 6 days credit for time served; pay $712. Dismissed were Driving After Cancellation and 2nd degree DWI (2).
