Court report

Appearing in Aitkin County Court before Judge David Hermerding on May 3, 4, 5, 13 and 16:
Alex J. Brown, 34, Deerwood, received a statutory stay of adjudication on felony 5th degree controlled substance possession; credit for 46 days served; pay $1,250. Dismissed charges were possession of ammunition-user of controlled substances and possess ammunition-previous felony conviction. He was convicted of no proof of insurance with no sentence pronounced.
Sarah B. Legan, 32, Minneapolis, received a statutory stay of adjudication on 5th degree controlled substance possession; credit for 1 day; pay $375. A charge of possession of drug paraphernalia was dismissed.
Michael D. Hegg, 53, Baxter, was sentenced on Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety; serve 10 days; STS/Huber as allowed; credit for 4 days; pay $587. Dismissed charges were operate motor vehicle without ignition interlock and speeding 75/60.
Chad N. Kendall, 54, Grand Rapids, was sentenced on obstruct legal process; serve 60 days’ STS/Huber as allowed; credit for 19 days; pay $912. Dismissed charges were felony 2nd degree burglary and felony use motor vehicle without consent.
Scott E. Heyer, 37, St. Cloud, was sentenced on felony 5th degree controlled substance possession; committed to commissioner of corrections for 15 months concurrent with another case; pay $212. A charge of possession of drug paraphernalia was dismissed.
Joseph E. Mattson, 38, Hermantown, received a statutory stay of adjudication on felony 5th degree controlled substance possession; serve 15 days; STS/Huber as allowed; electronic monitoring allowed; credit for 2 days; pay $500. Dismissed charges were 5th degree controlled substance possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bradley A. Anderson, 36, East Grand Forks, was sentenced on 4th degree damage to property; serve 90 days concurrent with another case; STS/Huber as allowed; credit for 37 days; pay $212. A charge of 3rd degree criminal damage to property was dismissed.
Priya S. Dalal-Whelan, 20, Minneapolis, received a stay of adjudication on trespass; pay $200. Dismissed charges were trespass-refuse to depart and two counts of unlawful assembly.
Arianna G. Merchant, 25, McGregor, was sentenced on transport wild animal; serve 10 days electronic monitoring; pay $462. Dismissed charges were possession of dangerous weapon,, possession of over 1.4 grams marijuana in motor vehicle, trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joseph M. Nobbs, 34, McGregor, was sentenced on fail to renew ATV registration; pay $137.
