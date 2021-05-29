Court report

Appearing in Aitkin County Court before Judge David Hermerding on May 4, 5, 7, 13; and Judge Kristine DeMay on May 17:
Derek S. Jackman, 31, Tamarack, was sentenced on 3rd degree DWI; serve 30 days; pay $1,012. Dismissed was 3rd degree DWI.
Dyllan M. Jenniges, 27, Brainerd, was sentenced on felony failure to register primary address; serve 30 months; credit for 9 days served; pay $212. Dismissed was felony failure to register telephone.
Ryan P. Nelson, 39, Hermantown, was sentenced on 3rd degree DWI; serve 4 days; pay $987. Dismissed was 3rd degree DWI.
William A. Sullivan, 70, North Fort Myers, Florida, was sentenced on failure to keep to the right; pay $127.
Raymond A. Torgerson, 66, Aitkin, was sentenced on 4th degree property damage, received 17 days credit; pay $200. Dismissed were disorderly conduct (3).
Lela M. Dopp, 20, Deer River, was sentenced on possession of a small amount of marijuana; pay $137. Dismissed was felony 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
James A. Gregoire, 51, Isle, was sentenced on disorderly conduct; credit for time served; pay $137. Dismissed was domestic assault.
Douglas G. King, 64, Grand Rapids, was sentenced on 3rd degree DWI; received 60 days electronic monitoring; 3 days credit served; pay $1,087. Dismissed was 3rd degree DWI, open container, and a restricted driver’s license violation.
