Court report

Appearing in Aitkin County Court before Judge David Hermerding on April 13 and 19; and Judge Erik Askegaard on April 15 and 19:
Taylor A. Wille, 21, Ironton, was sentenced on underage drinking and driving; pay $387. Dismissed was open bottle law violation.
Edward H. Buechel, 42, Eagan, was sentenced on fishing with an extra line; pay $127. Dismissed was possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ryan A. Reyes, 40, Somerset Wisconsin, was sentenced on angle with extra line; pay $212. He was also sentenced on possession of small amount of marijuana; pay $50. Dismissed were felony 5th degree controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ray L. Wright, 63, Woodbury, was sentenced on 3rd degree refusal to submit to chemical test; credit for 4 days served; pay $1,012. Dismissed was DWI.
Damion M. Doree, 24, Hill City, was sentenced on possession of small amount of marijuana; pay $212. Dismissed was possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joseph H. Velishek, 28, Deer River, was sentenced on possession of marijuana in motor vehicle; pay $437. Dismissed were felony 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
