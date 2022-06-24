Court report

Appearing in Aitkin County Court before Judge David Hermerding on June 6, 7, 8, 10 and 13; Judge Douglas Anderson on June 5 and 7; and Judge Herbert Lefler on May 31, June 1, 2, and 3:
Douglas W. Carlson, 63, Moose Lake, was sentenced on felony felon in possession of firearm; committed to commissioner of corrections for 60 months; pay $137. Dismissed charges were felony felon in possession of firearm, two counts of felony 5th degree controlled substance possession, 2nd degree DWI, and Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety. He was also sentenced on DWI - schedule 1/11; credit for 90 days served; pay $50.
Michael H. S. Hinrichs, 59, Inver Grover Heights, was sentenced on felony 5th degree controlled substance possession; credit for 37 days; pay $587. Dismissed charges were felony 5th degree controlled substance possession, possession of more than 1.4 grams marijuana in motor vehicle, Driving After Suspension and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nicole L. Holm, 47, St. Cloud, was sentenced on theft; pay $287.
Kurt D. Jolicoeur, 48, Hopkins, received a stay of imposition on felony 5th degree controlled substance possession; serve 45 days; credit for 6 days; STS/Huber as allowed; pay $1,062. Dismissed charges were two counts of felony felon in possesion of firearm, possession of more than 1.4 grams marijuana in motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also sentenced on 4th degree DWI; serve 45 days; credit for 6 days; pay $50.
Lucas J. Wickstrom, 23, Palisade, was sentenced on careless driving; credit for 1 day served; pay $387. A charge of 4th degree DWI was dismissed.
Joshua C. Anderson, 30, McGregor, was sentenced on 3rd degree DWI; serve 30 days; STS/Huber as allowed; electronic monitoring allowed; pay $1,087. Dismissed charges were 3rd degree DWI, DAR, expired registration, possession of small amount of marijuana, speeding 64/55 and DAS.
Aaron L. Anno, 41, Aitkin, was sentenced on 5th degree assault; pay $287. Dismissed charges were 5th degree assault and disorderly conduct.
Ozone Bhaguan, 48, Duluth, was sentenced on fail to yield right of way; pay $25,891. Dismissed charges were reckless driving, fail to obey traffic control device and careless driving.
Donald A. Bloomquist, 64, Blaine, received a stay of imposition on felony 3rd degree burglary; serve 90 days; credit for 49 days; STS/Huber as allowed; pay $1,068. A charge of theft was dismissed.
Gordon A. Christensen, 47, Aitkin, was sentenced on disorderly conduct; pay $362. Two counts of 5th degree assault were dismissed.
Scott A. Colstrup, 60, Remer, was sentenced on 4th degree DWI; pay $662. Dismissed charges were 5th degree controlled substance possession, DAS and no proof of insurance. He was also sentenced on possession of drug paraphernalia; fine concurrent with above.
Jesse E. Finley, 41, Omaha, Nebraska, was sentenced on speeding 95/60; pay $387.
Linnea T. Henrikson, 22, St. Paul, received a stay of adjudication on trespass - enter locked construction site; pay $325. Dismissed charges were trespass on public service facilities, public nuisance, unlawful assembly and presence at unlawful assembly.
Tegwyn E. P. John, 27, Ann Arbor, Michigan, received a stay of adjudication on trespass- enter locked construction site; pay $325. Dismissed charges were two counts of trespass and obstruct legal process.
Tara K. Kangas, 51, McGregor, was sentenced on DWI; serve 30 days; credit for 3 days; STS/Huber as allowed; electronic monitoring allowed; pay $2,067. Dismissed charges were 3rd degree DWI, two counts of criminal vehicular operation and driver must carry proof of insurance.
Matthew P. Loidolt, 37, Aitkin, received a stay of imposition on felony violation of order for protection; serve 180 days; credit for 112 days; STS/Huber as allowed; pay $5,964. Dismissed charges were felony 2nd degree assault, two counts of felony harassment and threats of violence.
Ryan P. Mills, 44, St. Francis, was sentenced on ignition interlock violation; pay $287.
Jadyn R. Nitti, 21, Rosemount, was sentenced on minor consumption; pay $187.
Andrew R. O’Neil, 33, Aitkin, was sentenced on felony threats of violence; credit for 180 days; pay $212. Dismissed charges were 2nd degree murder, felony 1st degree criminal damage to property, two counts of domestic assault, 5th degree assault, two counts of felony firearm or ammunition violation, two counts of possess ammo and felony unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
Ryan E. Reed, 30, McGrath, received a stay of adjudication on disorderly conduct; pay $250. A similar charge was dismissed.
Brandon R. L. Robillard, 24, Tamarack, was sentenced on felony 2nd degree assault; credit for 261 days; pay $212. Dismissed charges were felony 5th degree controlled substance possession, 3rd degree DWI, DAR, open container and speeding 73/60. He was also convicted on 3rd degree DWI with no sentence pronounced; pay $75. Dismissed charges were three counts of DAR, speeding 86/60, no driver’s license in possession and speeding 79/60.
James W. Luff, 57, St. Paul, was sentenced on 2nd degree DWI; serve 45 days; credit for 4 days; STS/Huber as allowed, electronic monitoring allowed; pay $1,012. A similar charge was dismissed.
Oliver A. Miatke, 17, Duluth, was sentenced on duty to drive with due care; pay $127.
Dacotah L. Ahlstrom, 25, Mora, was sentenced on felony 5th degree controlled substance possession, serve 80 days; credit for 49 days; pay $662. A charge of possession of drug paraphernalia was dismissed.
Barbara J. Moen-Goenner, 65, McGregor, was sentenced on 3rd degree DWI; serve 15 days; credit for 1 days; STS/Huber as allowed; electronic monitoring allowed; pay $1,012. Dismissed charges were 3rd degree DWI and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shawn A. Doely, 24, Palisade, received a stay of imposition on felony 5th degree controlled substance possession; serve 30 days electronic monitoring; credit for 16 days; pay $362. A charge of possession of small amount of marijuana was dismissed. He was also convicted of domestic abuse – violate order for protection; pay $212. Dismissed charges were theft, 4th degree criminal damage to property, DAR, operate unlicensed watercraft and fishing without a license.
Mark D. Othoudt, 66, St. Cloud, received a statutory stay of adjudication on felony 5th degree controlled substance possession; credit for 24 days; pay $1,075. Dismissed charges were possession of hypodermic needle and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ryan B. Callison, 45, Plymouth, was sentenced on felony possession of stolen handgun; serve 60 days; credit for 4 days; STS/Huber as allowed; pay $662. Dismissed charges were possession small amount of marijuana, three counts of felony 5th degree controlled substance possession, possession of firearm, possession of ammunition, transport uncased firearm in motor vehicle, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was convicted of possessing a pistol without permit with no sentence pronounced.
Grace E. Johnson, 25, Duluth, received a stay of adjudication on trespass – enter locked construction site; pay $175. Dismissed charges were trespass on critical public service faciltity, public nuisance, unlawful assembly and presence at unlawful assembly.
Dusty G. Martin, 38, McGregor was sentenced on DAS; pay $137.
Gordon E. Mattsen II, 42, Crosby, was sentenced on domestic assault; pay $462. Dismissed charges were domestic assault and possession of hypodermic needle.
Steven H. Murphy, 48, Anoka, was sentenced on DWI; pay $612. Dismissed charges were 4th degree DWI and DWI.
Leonard F. Oberg, 44, Minneapolis, received a stay of imposition on felony 5th degree controlled substance possession; credit for 238 days; pay $862. He was also sentenced on 3rd degree DWI; credit for 238 days; pay $75. Dismissed charges were possession of hypodermic needle and DWI.
Rebecca M. Paris, 22, Milford, Michigan, received a stay of adjucation on trespass - enter posted construction site; pay $325. Dismissed charges were three counts of trespass.
Signe A. Peterson, 22, St. Paul, received a stay of adjudication on trespass-enter locked construction site; pay $325. A charge of trespass on critical public facility was dismissed.
Daphne D. Rothe, 20, McGregor, received a stay of adjudication on speeding 55/45; pay $250.
Dustin R. Greer, 38, McGregor, was sentenced on domestic assault; serve 20 days; credit for 7 days; STS/Huber as allowed; pay $662. Dismissed charges were 5th degree assault, disorderly conduct and three counts of domestic assault.
Joshua J. Benjamin, 23, McGregor, was sentenced on disorderly conduct; pay $287.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.