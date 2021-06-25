Court report

Appearing in Aitkin County Court before Judge David Hermerding on June 1, 2, 10; Judge Herbert Lefler on June 8, 9, 11; Judge Leslie Meten on June 14, Judge Erik Askegaard on June 1, :
Cassandra L. Losh, 31, Onamia, was sentenced on driving after revocation; pay $287.
Allysa K. Seigler, 21, St. Paul, received a statutory stay of adjudication on 5th degree possession of a controlled substance; serve 15 days electronic monitoring; pay $575. Dismissed were felony 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic needle/syringe, possession of small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lucas W. S. Douglas, 27, Calumet, was sentenced on having an expired registration; pay $147.
Dawn M. Hill, 39, McGregor, was sentenced on open bottle in motor vehicle; pay $242. Dismissed was driving without a seatbelt.
Jason P. Kezar, 31, Aitkin, was sentenced on possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle; pay $187. Dismissed were felony 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Blake J. Neu, 26, St. Cloud, received a stay of imposition for felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle; serve 26 days in jail or electronic monitoring; pay $567. Dismissed were felony 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon, 5th degree assault and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
Benjamin N. Savchuk, 45, Aitkin, was sentenced on open burning of prohibited materials; pay $287. Dismissed was open burning of prohibited materials.
Carrie M. Thomas, 31, Minneapolis, received a stay of adjudication on trespass of a construction site; pay $325.
Paige M. Thompson, 18, Maple Grove, received a stay of adjudication for speeding 69/60; pay $200.
Michael T. Williams, 57, Grand Rapids, was sentenced on DWI; pay $412. Dismissed was DWI and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mark D. Maudal, 61, McGregor, was sentenced on DWI; pay $412. Dismissed was DWI.
Nathan D. R. Averill, 23, St. Cloud, was sentenced on felony possession of a controlled substance; serve 21 months; pay $137. Dismissed were felony 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic needle/syringe, no proof of insurance and DAR.
Daryl W. Littell, 38, Minneapolis, was sentenced on DWI; credit for 90 days served; pay $212. Dismissed were 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, DWI, no proof of insurance, DAR and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joshua E. Karjala, 36, Swatara, was sentenced on 2nd degree murder; received 330 months jail; pay $212. Dismissed were felony 2nd degree murder, felony assault, 5th degree assault (2), felony failure to register as a predatory offender (2) and domestic assault.
Mark T. Leino, 33, Deerwood, was sentenced on DWI; received 30 days jail or electronic monitoring; pay $1012. Dismissed was DWI.
Elizabeth R. Sunderlin, 34, Little Canada, received a stay of imposition for felony possession of stolen property; received 21 days for time served; pay $500. Dismissed was felony theft.
Andrew J. Torgerson, 34, Pine City, received a stay of imposition for felony 2nd degree burglary; 7 days credit for time served; pay $6,839. Dismissed were felony theft, theft and fleeing a peace officer (2).
Bently J. Jenkins, 19, Grand Rapids, received a stay of adjudication on felony burglary and misdemeanor theft; received 30 days; credit for 4 days served; pay $212.
Dennis E. Gagnon, 40, Bagley, was sentenced on DWI; received 57 months jail; pay $212. Dismissed was DWI, DAC, no proof of insurance, open container, giving a false name and no seat belt.
Larissa M. Fisher, 30, Cass Lake, received a stay of imposition for felony 5th degree possession of a controlled substance; pay$662.
Todd A. Linder, 34, Buffalo, was sentenced on felony possession of a controlled substance; serve 17 months; pay $137. Dismissed were DAR and felony possession of ammunition (2).
