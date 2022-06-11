Court report

Appearing in Aitkin County Court before Judge David Hermerding on May 17, 18, 20 and 26; before Judge Douglas Anderson on May 24; and before Judge John DeSanto on May 20:
Maxson H. Smith, 25, Eden Prairie, was sentenced on public nuisance; pay $175. A charge of obstruct highway was dismissed.
Julie A. Linder, 71, Grand Rapids, received a stay of adjudication on fail to drive with due care; pay $250.
Peter j. McLaughlin, 33, Deerwood, received a stay of adjudication on driver must carry proof of insurance; pay $450. A charge of possessing small amount of marijuana was dismissed.
Melissa A. Mueller, 65, St. Michael, was sentenced on careless driving; pay $612. A charge of DWI was dismissed.
Dean K. Stine, 65, Crosby, was sentenced on violating restricted driver’s license; serve 30 days; credit for 5 days served; electronic monitoring allowed; pay $987. Dismissed charges were 4th degree DWI and possession of over 1.4 grams marijuana in motor vehicle.
Rachael M. Stowman, 24, Shoreview, received a stay of adjudication on 5th degree drugs-not small amount marijuana; pay $250. Dismissed charges were two counts of felony 5th degree controlled substance possession, introduce contraband into jail, possession of hypodermic needle, possession of dangerous weapon, open container and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Keith D. Watson, 50, Palisade, was sentenced on DWI; credit for 1 day; pay $687. Dismissed charges were DWI, window tint violation and rear lamps required to illuminate license plates.
Franklin J. Cushman, 25, Madison, Wisconsin, received a stay of adjudication on trespass; pay $175. Dismissed charges were trespass on critical public service facilities, public nuisance and two counts of unlawful assembly.
Chance J. Hemmer, 25, Rush City, received a stay of adjudication on disorderly conduct; pay $325. A similar charge was dismissed.
Nicholas E. Karlik, 22, Ridgefield, Connecticut, received a stay of adjudication on trespass; pay $325. Dismissed charges were trespass on critical public service facilities, public nuisance, unlawful assembly and presence at unlawful assembly.
Christine M. Kiehl, 22, St. Paul, received a stay of adjudication on trespass; pay $325. Dismissed charges were trespass on critical public service pacilities, public nuisance, unlawful assembly and presence at unlawful assembly.
James W. Mattson Jr., 54, Isle, was sentenced on failure to register big game; pay $375.
Jesse D. Newman, 27, Denver, Colorado, received a stay of adjudication on trespass; pay $325. Dismissed charges were trespass on critical public service facilities, public nuisance, unlawful assembly and presence at unlawful assembly.
Nicholas S. Novak, 71, Sartell, was sentenced on speeding; pay $127.
Nicholas R. Olmscheid, 27, Breezy Point, was sentenced on 3rd degree DWI; serve 30 days; credit for 1 day; STS/Huber as allowed; pay $1,017. Dismissed charges were 3rd degree DWI, no proof of insurance and speeding 68/60.
Ryan A. Silins, 25, Minneapolis, received a stay of adjudication on trespass; pay $250. A similar charge was dismissed.
John W. Swenson, 25, Crosslake, was sentenced on domestic assault; serve 90 days; credit for 65 days and sentenced deemed satisfied; pay $212. Dismissed charges were felony 2nd degree assault, domestic assault and 4th degree criminal damage to property.
Wesley U. Wellcome Jr., 47, St. Peter, was sentenced on 4th degree DWI; credit for 40 days served; pay $137. Dismissed charges were felony 5th degree controlled substance possession, Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety, no proof of insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of small amount of marijuana.
