Court report

Appearing in Aitkin County Court before Judge David Hermerding on June 16, 18, 23, 24 and 25; and before Judge Leslie Metzen on June 28:
Elliot A. Fleischman, 37, Aitkin, was sentenced on felony threats of violence; credit for 249 days served; pay $706. Dismissed charges were felony 2nd degree assault (2), felony threats of violence, felony domestic assault and felony 5th degree assault.
Bryan A. Laflame, 33, Baldwin, Wisconsin, was sentenced on disorderly conduct; pay $137. A similar charge was dismissed.
Janelle M. Landecker, 44, Braham, was sentenced on DWI; credit for 30 days served; pay $1,092. Dismissed charges were no proof of insurance and two counts of 3rd degree DWI.
Jamie N. Markuson, 36, homeless, was sentenced on DWI; credit for 30 days served; pay $1,092. Dismissed charges were two counts of disorderly conduct.
Mitchell D. Allen, 35, Pequot Lakes, was sentenced on felony 5th degree controlled substance crime; committed to commissioner of corrections for 19 months; pay $212. He was also convicted of possession of drug paraphernalia; no sentence pronounced.
Animikence J. Aubid, 22, Duluth, was sentenced on child endangerment; credit for 209 days served; pay $137.
Sharon. C.A. Boodoo, 56, St. Paul, was sentenced on speeding 72/55; pay $147. She was also sentenced on vehicle registration/permit/plates required; pay $30. She was also sentenced on no proof of insurance; pay $200.
Jason A. Johnson, 47, McGregor, was sentenced on operate OHM without registration; pay $137. Johnson was also sentenced on no proof of insurance; pay $387. Dismissed charges were Driving After Revocation and no driver’s license in possession.
Gage N. Kasper, 27, Duluth, was sentenced on felony 5th degree controlled substance crime; pay $1,087. A charge of possession of hypodermic needle was dismissed.
Christina M. Capps, 35, Little Falls, received a stay of imposition on felony 5th degree controlled substance crime; credit for 45 days served; pay $787. Dismissed charges were possession of hypodermic needle and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jodi K. Christenson, 49, Aitkin was sentenced on giving peace officer false name; Credit for 10 days served; pay $212.
Matthew A. Hahn, 22, Grand Rapids, received a statutory stay of adjudication on 5th degree possession of drugs; serve 30 days; credit for 3 days; pay $575. Dismissed charges were felony 5th degree controlled substance crime and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jason B. Londgren, 46, Walker, received a statutory stay of adjudication on 5th degree drug possession; served 30 days; credit for 3 days; pay $575. Dismissed charges were felony 5th degree controlled substance possession, DAR, possession of hypodermic needle and no proof of insurance. He was sentenced on 5th degree possession of drugs; serve 91 days; credit for 88 days; pay $212.
Kyanna M. Willett, 26, Bovey, received a statutory stay of adjudication on felony 5th degree controlled substance possession; serve 30 days; credit for 4 days; pay$1,075. Dismissed charges were 5th degree controlled substance possession, possession of hypodermic needle and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Erik C. Adair, 35, Cass Lake, was sentenced on DAR; pay $287.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.