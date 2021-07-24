Court report

Appearing in Aitkin County Court before Judge David Hermerding on June 29, 30, , and July 1, 2, 9, 10, 12;
Patrick S. Wahlstrom, 50, Grand Rapids, was sentenced on 3rd degree refusal to submit to chemical test; received 15 days jail or electronic monitoring; credit for 4 days served; pay $1,012. Dismissed was 4th degree DWI.
Daryl A. Hemann, 52, Kasson, received a stay of adjudication for speeding 63/30; pay $200.
Lauren N. Rodby, 25, Minnetrista, received a stay of adjudication for speeding 50/40; pay $200.
Timothy D. Nutter, 42, Aitkin, was sentenced on felony assault; received 26 months jail; pay $212. Dismissed were felony domestic assault, felony threats of violence, and felony domestic assault by strangulation.
Nicholas M. Bourget, homeless, was sentenced on felony violation of restraining order and felony violation of order of protection (2); pay $1386. Dismissed were possession of stolen property and trespass.
Michael G. Roth, 23, Deerwood, received a statutory stay of adjudication for 5th degree possession of drugs; pay $500. Dismissed were felony 5th degree controlled substance (2), possession of firearm, user of controlled substance, possession of ammunition, user of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
John C. Biskey, 59, Swatara, was sentenced on exceeding allowable 3000 to 3999 pound gross weight, annual inspection decal violation, and inoperative brake; missing or broken parts; pay $537.
Michael A. Boorsma, 33, Aitkin, was sentenced on fleeing a peace officer by a means other than a motor vehicle; received 60 days jail; credit for 9 days; pay $212.
Algin G. Goodsky, 23, McGregor, was sentenced on felony failure to register primary address; committed to commissioner of corrections for 16 months; pay $137. Dismissed was felony failure to register telephone number.
Mikel T. Greensky, 33, McGregor, was sentenced on felony assault in the 2nd degree with a dangerous weapon; serve 120 days; credit for 2 days served; pay $200. Dismissed was felony assault in the 4th degree, transfer of bodily fluids.
Nathan R. Justice, 26, Cottage Grove, was sentenced on theft; pay $3625.72. A similar charge was dismissed.
Brittany L. Roy-Wynne, 31, St. Paul, received a stay of adjudication for felony 5th degree possession of a controlled substance; serve 30 days jail or electronic monitoring; pay $500. Dismissed was possession of a legend drug.
Taylor J. Tierney, 24, St. Cloud, received stay of imposition on felony engage in electronic solicitation of a minor; serve 60 days jail or electronic monitoring; credit for 6 days; pay $137. He was also sentenced on two counts of 5th degree criminal sexual conduct; serve 60 days jail or electronic monitoring; pay $137. He was also sentenced on domestic assault; credit for 6 days served; pay $137. He received a stay of adjudication on 5th degree criminal sexual conduct; serve 60 days; credit for 6 days; pay $500. Dismissed were felony 3rd degree sexual conduct (2), felony 4th degree criminal sexual conduct (2), felony domestic assault by strangulation and 5th degree criminal sexual conduct.
Amber L. Fritche, 32, Cambridge, was sentenced on felony 2nd degree burglary; 55 days credit for time served; pay $212. Dismissed was felony theft.
Tiana J. Lutterman, 25, Hill City, was sentenced on possession of a legend drug; pay $137. Dismissed was felony 5th degree possession of a controlled substances, child endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Thressie M. Sadler, 29, Grand Rapids, received a stay of imposition on felony 5th degree possession of a controlled substance; 4 days credit served; pay $212. Dismissed were 4th degree DWI, driving after revocation, giving false name to a peace officer, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
