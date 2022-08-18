Appearing in Aitkin County Court before Judge Charles D. Halverson on June 26, 27, 28 and 29; Judge Herbert P. Lefler on Aug. 2, 3 and 4:
Alexander T. Duffney, 34, Aitkin, was sentenced on Driving After Suspension; pay $287.
Chad A. Johnson, 43, was sentenced on 3rd Degree DWI: credit for 36 days; pay $1,087. Dismissed charges were DWI, Driving After Revocation, possession of small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gustav E. Stodieck, 26, Big Lake, was sentenced on DAS; pay $287.
James F. Alfred, 71, Blaine, received a stay of adjudication on speeding 55/45; pay $250.
Christopher C. C. Ames, 33, Brainerd, was sentenced on felony failure to register primary address; committed to commissioner of corrections for 36 months; pay $212. Dismissed charge was failure to register employment.
Davin J. Johnson, 21, Becker, was sentenced on trespass on agricultural land for outdoor recreation purposes; pay $187. Dismissed charges were of similar nature.
Matthew M. Jones, 40, Deerwood, was sentenced on brakes not in working order; pay $147. A dismissed charge was driving off pavement or traveled portion to pass.
Ryan M. Ness, 38, St. Cloud, was sentenced on driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type; pay $287. Dismissed charge was speeding 64/55.
Kyle W. Tollefson, 21, Becker, was sentenced on trespass on agricultural land for outdoor recreation purposes; pay $187. Dismissed charges were of similar nature.
Stephen M. Vierkandt, 33, McGrath, was sentenced on DAS; pay $287.
Gary L. Daniel, 35, Aitkin, was sentenced on brakes required on motor vehicles; pay $112.
Berent T. Dewolfe, 44, Aitkin, received a stay of adjudication on DAS; pay $325.
Alyssa E. M. Grimm, 28, St. Paul, received a statutory stay of adjudication on felony 5th degree controlled substance possession; credit for time served; serve 30 days; STS/Huber as allowed; electronic monitoring as allowed; pay $1,075. Dismissed charges were two counts of felony 5th degree controlled substance possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jesse C. McCarthy, 41, Bovey, received a stay of adjudication on theft of motor fuel from retailer; pay $350.06.
Cody J. Stevens, 18, Aitkin, was sentenced on traffic regulation muffler required; pay $137.
Brenden A. Englund, 19, Brainerd was sentenced on dangerous weapons; pay $362. Dismissed charges were possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding 73/60.
Cally R. Gregoire, 24, Aitkin, was sentenced on disorderly conduct; pay $362.
Skyler N. Larson, 22, Fridley, received a stay of adjudication on speeding 76/60; pay $250.
James D. Lindemoen, 62, Palisade, was sentenced on DWI; pay $612. Dismissed charges were two counts of DWI and open bottle in motor vehicle.
Autumn S. Ross-Friesner, 19, Brainerd, was sentenced on underage drinking and driving; pay $612. Dismissed charge was liquor consumption by persons under 21.
Landon B. Ruff, 19, Hill City, was sentenced on failure to drive with due care; pay $362.
Rici L. Schomel, 45, Cambridge, received a stay of adjudication on speeding 80/60; pay $250.
Val A. Tesch, 41, Foreston, received a stay of adjudication on careless driving; pay $300. Dismissed charges were two counts of DWI.
Gary T. Olson, 55, Hill City, was sentenced on 2nd degree DWI; serve 30 days; credit for time served 4 days; Huber/STS approved; pay $1,017. Dismissed charge was 2nd degree DWI.
Danielle M. Tarbuck, 37, Cohasset, was sentenced on exhibition driving; pay $462. Dismissed charge was careless driving.
Victor R. Bellefeuille, 41, Aitkin, was sentenced on 3rd degree DWI; serve 30 days; Huber/STS approved; pay $1,087. Dismissed charges were three counts of criminal vehicular operation and 3rd degree DWI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.