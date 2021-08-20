Court report

Appearing in Aitkin County Court before Judge David Hermerding on Aug. 2, 5, 9; and Judge Erik Askegaard on July 28.
Michele M. Borst, 57, McGregor, received a stay of adjudication for driving after revocation; pay $400. She also received a stay of adjudication on a driver and passengers must use seatbelt requirement; pay $142.
Jay S. McNeil, 57, Swatara, received a statutory stay of adjudication on 5th degree possession of a controlled substance; serve 30 days; credit for 2 days served; pay $700. Dismissed was possession of drug paraphernalia.
John J. Thao, 63, St. Paul, was sentenced on possession of a firearm subject to an order of protection; serve 30 days home electronic monitoring; credit for 4 days; pay $212. Dismissed were possession of ammunition subject to an order of protection and Driving After Suspension.
Jeremy O, Combs, 42, St. Francis, received a stay of adjudication on Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety; pay $375.
Richard L. Cunningham, 57, McGregor, was sentenced on CAC-IPS; serve 20 days; credit for 11 days; pay $662.
Kaleb H. Busch, 29, Ham Lake, was sentenced on 3rd degree DWI; credit for 3 days; pay $1,012. Dismissed was 3rd degree DWI.
Andrew B. Demenge, 25, Tamarack, was sentenced on 2nd degree DWI; serve 60 days jail; 3 days credit; pay $ 1,017. Dismissed was 2nd degree DWI.
Gretchen M. Mishler, 58, Oakdale, was sentenced on 4th degree DWI; credit for time served 14 days; pay $137. Dismissed were felony 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, 4th degree DWI, possession of a hypodermic needle/syringe and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christopher A. Struwve, 46, McGregor, was sentenced on felony 1st degree DWI; serve 9 days; 3 days credit; pay $1,587. Dismissed were DAC-IPS and felony 1st degree DWI.
Bert E. Wold, 42, McGregor, was sentenced on 3rd degree refusal to submit to a chemical test; serve 30 days; 6 days credit; pay $1,087. Dismissed were 4th degree DWI and DAS.
