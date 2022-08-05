Court report

Appearing in Aitkin County Court before Judge David Hermerding on July 12, 13 and 14; and Judge Charles Halverson on July 25:
David J. Branville, 51, Little Canada, was sentenced on possession of over 1.4 grams marijuana in motor vehicle; credit for 2 days served; pay $662. Dismissed charge was felony 5th degree controlled substance possession.
Eathen C. W. Clouse, 21, Aitkin, was sentenced on reckless handling of dangerous weapon; serve 90 days; credit for 47 days; deemed satisfied; pay $362. Dismissed charges were felony 2nd degree assault, felony 3rd degree assault and disorderly conduct.
Brady J. Elwood, 23, Faribault, received a stay of imposition on 4th degree assault - peace officer; serve 30 days electronic monitoring; pay $387. Dismissed charges were felony domestic assault by strangulation, and two counts of domestic assault.
Paul D. Goetze, 57, Crosby, was sentenced on felony possession of burglary tools; credit for 97 days; pay $212. Dismissed charges were felony 5th degree controlled substance possession.
Lisa M. Cresczyk, 61, Aitkin, was sentenced on DWI; pay $587. Dismissed charges were DWI and obstruct legal process.
Zachary N. Harrington, 41, Nashwauk, was convicted on windshield prohibition violation; pay $127. Dismissed charges were Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety.
Betty J. Waller, 54, Milaca, received a statutory stay of adjudication of felony 3rd degree controlled substance - possess methamphetamine in a school/park/public housing; serve 45 days; credit for 3 days; STS/Huber as allowed; pay $1,075. Dismissed charges were felony 4th degree drugs-sale and 5th degree controlled substance possession.
Chad A. Callahan, 48, Grand Rapids, was sentenced on DAC-IPS; serve 30 days; credit for 14 days; STS/Huber as allowed; pay $462. Dismissed charges were 5th degree controlled substance possession and introduce contraband into jail.
Lynn A. Carlson, 54, Aitkin, was sentenced on DWI; pay $687. A similar charge was dismissed.
Laurie A. Ferrara, 63, Aitkin, was sentenced on taking fish without a license; pay $187. Dismissed charges were taking fish without a license and wanton waste; big, small or upland game.
Nathan A. Hanson-Kaasa, 24, Aitkin, received a stay of adjudication on 5th degree assault; credit for 3 days; pay $325. Dismissed charges were three counts of 5th degree assault and disorderly conduct.
Kyle G. Herold, 37, Pierz was convicted on Mille Lacs night time fishing ban violation; no sentence pronounced; pay $137. A charge of disorderly conduct was dismissed.
Shanai H. Matteson, 40, Palisade, was acquitted of aiding and abetting trespass on critical public service facilities.
Charley R. Morrison, 21, Virginia, was sentenced on underage drinking and driving; credit for time served; pay $587. Dismissed charges were 5th degree controlled substance possession, no proof of insurance and allow open bottle.
Justin L. Mueller, 24, Plato, received a stay of imposition on felony 5th degree controlled substance possession; serve 90 days; credit for 14 days; STS/Huber as allowed; pay $862.
Shannon L. Tietz, 46, McGregor, was sentenced on ignition interlock tampering; pay $287.
Nicholas J. Damico, 42, Brainerd, was sentenced on 3rd degree DWI; serve 30 days; 6 days credit for time served; electronic monitoring; pay $1012. Dismissed charges were 3rd degree DWI and Driving After Suspension.
Linda M. Hansen, 65, Aitkin, was sentenced on fail to yield at entrance of highway; pay 187.
Joel F. Janssen, 53, Grand Rapids, was sentenced on speeding 69/60; pay $127.
Gregory M. Pfeifer, 50, Andover, received a stay of adjudication on speeding 73/60; pay $250.
