Appearing in Aitkin County Court before Judge David Hermerding on Aug. 9, 10, 12, 13 and 19; and Judge Leslie Metzen on Aug. 17-18:
Alex J. Bigler, 32, Hibbing, received a stay of adjudication on display cancelled/stolen/revoked plates; pay $250.
Samantha J. Lundgren, 28, Brainerd, was sentenced on possession of a Legend drug; credit for 99 days served; pay $212. A charge of felony 5th degree controlled substance possession was dismissed. She was also sentenced on obstruct legal process; credit for 99 days; pay $50. A charge of no seatbelt was dismissed.
Jonah J. Wojahn, 38, Little Falls, received a stay of imposition on felony 5th degree controlled substance possession; serve 30 days; credit for 8 days; electronic monitoring allowed; STS/Huber; pay $662.Dismised charges were introduce contraband into jail, 4th degree DWI, Driving After Suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia and DWI-drugs not marijuana.
Chase G. Dochniak, 26, Blaine, received a stay of adjudication on domestic assault; credit for 2 days; pay $275. Dismissed charges were domestic assault and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Blake H. Koshiol, 21, Big Lake, was sentenced on trespass on agricultural land; pay $187. Dismissed charges were trespass-knowingly enter posted land without permission, trespass-remaining on or returned within one year to prohibited land and trespass on recreational vehicle.
Mary A. Lubovich, 63, Aitkin, was sentenced on 3rd degree DWI; serve 30 days; credit for 4 days; STS/Huber; pay $1,087. Dismissed charges were 3rd degree DWI and violated restricted driver’s license.
Joseph M. Nobbs, 35, McGregor, was sentenced on domestic assault; credit for 4 days; pay $462. Dismised charges were interfere with 911 call and domestic assault.
Steven D. Snyder, 53, Aitkin, was sentenced on DWI; pay $612. A similar charge was dismissed.
Shane T. Bramer, 45, Hill City, received a stay of adjudication on Driving After Suspension; pay $325.
Kevante D. Crutchfield, 27, Woodbury, was sentenced on riot-3rd degree unlawful force or violence; pay $337. Dismissed charges were felony 5th degree controlled substance possession, introduce contraband into jail, obstruct legal process, public nuisance and fail to comply with peace officer.
Evan R. Lanese, 29, Clevelend Heights, Ohio, received a stay of adjudication on unlawful assembly; pay $175. Dismissed charges were public nuisance and presence at unlawful assembly.
Shae A. Parson, 23, Gaastra, Michigan, was sentenced on DWI; serve 30 days; credit for 4 days; STS/Huber; pay $1,017. Dismissed charges were two counts of 2nd degree DWI.
Gregory M. Schwedock, 24, New York, New York, received a stay of adjudication on trespass-enter locked/posted construction site; pay $325. Dismissed charges were trespass on critical public service facilities and obstruct legal process.
Jes K. Johnson, 29, Brainerd, was acquitted of felony domestic assault and domestic assault.
Thank you.
