Court report

Appearing in Aitkin County Court before Judge David Hermerding on Aug. 10, 11, 12, 17, 19 and 23:
Eric C. Cavitt, 47, Aitkin, received a stay of adjudication on disorderly conduct; pay $100.
Marcos X. Giossi, 25, Roseville, charged with public nuisance and obstruct highway, had the matters continued for dismissal. He is not to enter any Enbridge Exclusion Zone.
Jericho M. Unterburger, 38, Nashwauk, received a stay of adjudication on speeding 79/60; pay $250.
Dillon M. Leonard, 30, Hill City, received a stay of adjudication on 3rd degree criminal damage to property; serve 15 days jail or electronic monitoring; credit for 2 days served; pay $137. A charge of theft was dismissed.
Caitlyn J. Brewer, 33, Aitkin, received a stay of adjudication on Driving After Revocation; pay $300.
Shelly L. Herron, 39, Deerwood, was sentenced on 3rd degree DWI; credit for 2 days; pay $2,012. A similar charge was dismissed.
Nicholas W. Benjamin, 22, McGregor was sentenced on possession/sale of small amount of marijuana; pay $137. A charge of possession of drug paraphernalia was dismissed.
Wade A. Bush, 28, Grand Rapids, received a stay of adjudication on school bus stop arm violation; pay $500.
Kiva L. Carman-Frank, 21, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, received a stay of adjudication on presence at unlawful assembly; credit for 3 days; pay $100. Dismissed charges were obstruct legal process, public nuisance and disorderly conduct.
Alan J. Dosmann, 35, Le Sueur, was sentenced on felony felon in possession of ammunition; committed to commissioner of corrections for 40 months; pay $137. Dismissed charges were felony felon in possession of firearm (2), felony felon in possession of ammunition and DAR.
Sally B. Peine, 51, Minnestrista, received a stay of adjudication on taking fish without a license; pay $187.
Melissa G. Vanderstad, 26, Fargo, North Dakota, received a stay of adjudication on trespass; pay $100. Dismissed charges were trespass and two counts of unlawful assembly.
