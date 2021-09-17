Court report

Appearing in Aitkin County Court before Judge David Hermerding on Aug. 24, 25, 26, 30 and Sept. 1, 2:
Walter E. Braatz, 76, Aitkin, was sentenced on Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety; serve 10 days electronic monitoring; credit for 2 days served; pay $662.
Bridgett L. Evans, 48, Elk River, was sentenced on felony 4th degree controlled substance possession with intent to sell; serve 180 days; credit for 31 days; pay $137. Dismissed charges were felony 2nd degree controlled substance possession, nine counts of felony 5th degree controlled substance possession and felony 4th degree controlled substance possession.
Kimberly L. Higgins, 51, So. St. Paul, was sentenced on violating Domestic Abuse No Contact Order; credit for 40 days; pay $212.
Andrew S. D. Puckett, 32, Aitkin, was sentenced on 3rd degree DWI; serve 30 days; credit for 4 days; pay $1,012. Dismissed charges were 3rd degree DWI and open container.
Joel D. Stewart, 31, Brainerd, was sentenced on 3rd degree refuse to test; serve 60 days electronic monitoring; credit for 8 days; pay $3,644. Dismissed charges were felony unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 4th degree DWI and Driving After Suspension. He was also sentenced on tamper with motor vehicle; pay $50.
Ted J. Anderson, 55, Bloomington, was senenced on violating a harassment restraining order; pay $337. A similar charge was dismissed.
Levi C. Clark, 46, Shakopee, was sentenced on DWI; credit for 340 days; pay $1,012. Dismissed charges were felony 1st degree DWI, two counts of felony 5th degree controlled substance possession, and DAC-IPS.
Jesse L. Moore, 41, Aitkin, was sentenced on felony failure to register primary address; serve 120 days; credit for 3 days; pay $162. Dismissed charges were felony failure to register employment, felony failure to register vehicle and felony failure to register telephone.
Harley L. Newton, 28, Wright, received a statutory stay of adjudication on 5th degree controlled substance possession, credit for 101 days; pay $300. A charge of possession of drug paraphernalia was dismissed.
Eric D. Wold, 41, Aitkin, received a stay of adjudication on violating order for protection; pay $175.
Tania R. Aubid, 53, McGregor, was sentenced on disorderly conduct; credit for 2 days; pay $262. A charge of 5th degree assault was dismissed.
Dalton J. Orvis, 27, Champlin, charged with disorderly conduct, had the matter continued for dismissal; pay $100.
Sheldon J. Jonas, 21, Tamarack, was sentenced on 4th degree damage to property; pay $900. A charge of felony 1st degree damage to property was dismissed.
Natalie E. Ovikian, 21, Golden Valley, received a statutory stay of adjudication on 5th degree controlled substance possession; credit for 4 days; pay $575.
Tedd A. Solheid, 50, Oakdale, received a stay of adjudication on speeding 74/60; pay $250.
Amelia R. Steves, 27, Cloquet, was sentenced on 2nd degree DWI; serve 90 days; credit for 36 days; pay $1,092. Dismissed charges were 2nd degree refuse to test and DAC-IPS.
Donavon H. Thronson, 51, Cambridge, received a stay of adjudication on speeding 69/55; pay $250.
