Court report

Appearing in Aitkin County court before Judge David Hermerding on July 27, Aug. 3, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14, 21 and 24:
Paul A. Antonow, 38, Shoreview, received a statutory stay of adjudication on 5th degree controlled substance possession; serve 30 days; credit for 3 days served; electronic monitoring allowed; STS/Huber as allowed; pay $1,000. He was sentenced on 4th degree DWI; same sentence with a fine of $137. Dismissed charges were possession of over 1.4 grams marijuana, possession of hypodermic needle, possession of drug paraphernalia, vehicle registration violation and felony 5th degree controlled substance possession.
James A Huse, 43, Aitkin, was sentenced on domestic abuse violate no contact order; pay $262. Dismissed charges were two counts of felony violate no contact order. He was also sentenced on 3rd degree DWI; credit for 19 days; pay $1,587. A similar charge was dismissed.
Kenneth R. Taylor Jr., 39, McGregor, received a stay of imposition on felony 5th degree controlled substance possession; serve 30 days; credit for 16 days; pay $662. A charge of possession of hypodermic needle was dismissed.
Michael P. Wilson, 44, Coleraine, was sentenced on 3rd degree DWI; serve 90 days; credit for 3 days; pay $1,017. Dismissed charges were 2nd degree DWI, no proof of insurance and engage in cellular call.
Jamison E. Anderson, 47, Isle, was sentenced on speeding 65/60; pay $127.
Ryan P. Cordie, 23, Aitkin was sentenced on hosting underage drinking party; pay $587.
Shawn A. Doely, 22, Palisade, was sentenced on disorderly conduct; pay $462. Dismissed charges were felony 2nd degree assault with dangerous weapon, ineligible person in possession of ammunition, ineligible person in possession of firearm, and two counts of domestic assault.
Cori J. Erickson, 20, Grand Rapids, received a statutory stay of adjudication on 5th degree controlled substance possession; credit for 2 days; pay $175. Dismissed charges were 5th degree controlled substance possession, possession of over 1.4 grams marijuana in motor vehicle, allow open bottle, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a Legend drug.
Samantha D. Halon, 37, Duluth, was sentenced on unsafe passing; pay $287.
Matthew R. Horvath, 47, White Bear Township, was sentenced on 5th degree criminal sexual conduct; serve 30 days; credit for 1 day; STS/Huber as allowed; pay $1,155. Dismissed charges were two counts of felony 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of felony 4th degree criminal sexual conduct.
Rebecca L. Kallio, 35, Ironton, was sentenced on speeding 83/55; pay $127.
Jerome F. Keen, 67, McGregor, was sentenced on 3rd degree DWI; pay $362. Dismissed charges were no proof of insurance , felony 4th degree assault, Driving After Revocation, no seatbelt and 3rd degree DWI.
Joanne Klink, 40, Rush City, received a stay of adjudication on disorderly conduct; pay $200.
Dale E. Lindholm, 35, Isle, received a statutory stay of adjudication on 5th degree controlled substance possession; credit for 33 days; pay $375. A charge of Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety was dismissed. He was sentenced on DAC-IPS; credit for 20 days; pay $362.
Adam S. Litterio, 28, Lino Lakes, was sentenced on trespass; pay $387. Dismissed charges were felony threats of violence, 3rd degree refuse to test, trespass, disorderly conduct and 4th degree DWI.
Mark A. Macedo, 50, St. Paul, was sentenced on disorderly conduct; pay $137. A charge of 5th degree assault was dismissed.
Marcus A. Meier, 40, Eden Prairie, received a stay of adjudication on speeding 76/60; pay $200.
Andrew J. Nelson, 33, Brooklyn Park, received a stay of adjudication on speeding 69/60; pay $200.
Andrew G. Olsen, 40, Ham Lake, was sentenced on speeding 84/60; pay $50. He was also sentenced on DAR; pay $127.
Gene D. Pearson, 63, Ham Lake, was sentenced on speeding 61/50; pay $127.
Mark P. Rotzenberg, 45, Coon Rapids, was sentenced on speeding 65/60; pay $127.
Jacob S. L. Schwarzbauer, 25, Finlayson, was sentenced on 3rd degree DWI; serve 30 days; credit for 4 days; electronic monitoring allowed; STS/Huber as allowed; pay $1,012. Dismissed charges were 3rd degree DWI, driver fails to stop for collision and open container.
Gabriel R. Sharp, 24, Mora, was sentenced on failing to stop for stop sign; pay $127.
John G. Taplin, 54, Nelson, was sentenced on speeding 65/60; pay $127.
Tina M. Hansen, 54, Hill City, was sentenced on DWI refuse to test; serve 60 days; credit for 6 days; STS/Huber as allowed; pay $1,092. A charge of 3rd degree DWI was dismissed.
Andrea M. Jourdain, 27, St. Paul, received a stay of imposition on 3rd degree burglary; serve 45 days; credit for 37 days; pay $3,382. A charge of receiving stolen property was dismissed.
Stephanie A. Stevens, 35, Aitkin, received a stay of adjudication on disorderly conduct; 15 hours community service; pay $100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.