Court report

Appearing in Aitkin County Court before Judge David Hermerding on Sept. 7, 10 and 20; and Judge Patricia Aanes on Sept. 7, 8 and 9:
Raymond A. Torgerson, 66, Aitkin, was acquitted of 5th degree assault and two counts of obstruct legal process. Dismissed charges were felony harassment and two counts of 5th degree criminal sexual conduct.
Mark E. Vinje, 56, Aitkin, was sentenced on Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety; serve 10 days; credit for 3 days served; Huber/STS as allowed; pay $462.
Joshua M. Harvey, 32, Andover, was sentenced on 4th degree DWI; credit for 4 days; pay $1,012. A charge of 3rd degree refuse to test was dismissed.
Theresa C. Backowski, 40, Deerwood, was sentenced on no Minnesota registration; pay $117.
Victor L. Trawick, 51, St. Cloud, was sentenced on felony 5th degree controlled substance possession; credit for 32 days served; pay $662. Dismissed charges were 3rd degree DWI, intent to escape tax and Driving After Revocation.
Salomey N. Agyemang, 30, Antioch, Tennessee, received a stay of adjudication on speeding 81/60; pay $250.
Douglas W. Branchaud, 32, Isle, was sentenced on disorderly conduct; pay $462. A charge of 5th degree controlled substance possession was dismissed. He was also sentenced on possession of drug paraphernalia; pay $50.
Seth W. Bush, 35, Grand Rapids, received a stay of adjudication on school bus stop arm violation; pay $500.
Brandi N. Campbell, 27, Mora, was sentenced on felony 5th degree controlled substance possession; credit for 70 days served; pay $212. Dismissed charges were 3 counts of felony 5th degree controlled substance possession, 2nd degree DWI, DAR, possession of hypodermic needle, possession of drug paraphernalia and DWI.
Ronald C. Harmon II, 56, Aitkin, was sentenced on domestic assault; credit for time served; pay $462. Dismissed charges were felony 2nd degree assault and disorderly conduct.
Elaine M. Moser, 76, Deerwood, received a stay of adjudication on speeding 83/55; pay $300.
Purujit Singh, 16, Eden Prairie, received a stay of adjudication on speeding 73/55; pay $250.
Tammy L. Walsh, 41, Outing, received a stay of adjudication on speeding 70/60; pay $250.
Grace K. Smith, 24, Sandstone, was sentenced on felony 5th degree controlled substance possession; pay $137. Dismissed charges were giving peace officer false name, no proof of insurance, possession of hypodermic needle, DAR and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Laurie C. Macko, 54, Eagan, received a stay of adjudication on speeding 49/30; pay $250.
Frank J. Cerar, 24, Rochester, was sentenced on operating vehicle with expired registration; pay $117.
