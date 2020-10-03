Court report

Appearing in Aitkin County court before Judge David Hermerding on Sept. 2 and 3; and Judge Erik Askegaard on Sept. 18:
Cassandra L. Hill, 23, McGregor, was sentenced on a social host violation; pay $187.
Ermin Saric, 29, Detroit Lakes, was sentenced on drugs-fail to submit report of transaction, serve 30 days electronic monitoring; pay $587. Dismissed charges were felony 5th degree controlled substance possession (2) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Saric was also sentenced on Driving After Revocation; pay $50.
Shawn D. Williams, 33, Sauk Rapids, was sentenced on felony 5th degree controlled substance possession; credit for 31 days served; pay $662. Dismissed charges were 2nd degree DWI and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Steven A. Luiten, 47, Duluth, was sentenced on speeding 69/55; pay $137.
Robert R. Linder, 42, McGregor, was sentenced on trespass; credit for 2 days served; pay $137. A charge of disorderly conduct was dismissesd.
