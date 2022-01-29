Appearing in Aitkin County Court before Judge David Hermerding on Dec. 28 and Jan. 3, 5 and 10:
Aaron J. Larson, 36, Duluth, was sentenced on 3rd degree DWI; serve 30 days; credit for 3 days served; STS/Huber as allowed; pay $1,512. Dismissed charges were 3rd degree DWI and no proof of insurance.
Adam P. Sadlemyer, 30, Grand Rapids, received a stay of imposition on felony 5th degree controlled substance possession; serve 30 days; credit for 3 days; STS/Huber as allowed; pay $462. Dismissed charges were possession of ammunition – user of controlled substances, possession of hypodermic needle and possession of a Legend drug.
Jason L. Zimmerman, 41, Clear Lake, was sentenced on 4th degree DWI; credit for 3 days; pay $162. Dismissed charges were felony threats of violence, 3rd degree refuse to test and 5th degree assault.
Troy D. Friend, 53, Minneapolis, was sentenced on 2nd degree burglary – building; credit for 94 days; pay $5,711. Dismissed charges were felony felon in possession of ammunition (2), felony 3rd degree burglary, felony theft, felony 1st degree criminal damage to property and felony possession of burglary tools.
Travis A. Robb, 35, McGregor, was sentenced on disorderly conduct; credit for 36 days; pay $362. Dismissed charges were felony domestic assault (2) and obstruct legal process. He was also sentenced on felony 4th degree assault; serve 120 days; credit for 34 days; STS/Huber as allowed; pay $762. Dismissed charges were felony threats of violence, obstruct legal process and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jeffrey A. Hoffman, 40, Aitkin, was sentenced on felony domestic assault; credit for 58 days; pay $662. A charge of felony violate no contact order was dismissed.
Andrew K. Moreland, 19, Brooklyn Center, was sentenced on Driving After Revocation; credit for 4 days; pay $137. Dismissed charges were felony 5th degree controlled substance possession, introduce contraband into jail and possession of over 1.4 grams marijuana in motor vehicle. He received a statutory stay of adjudication on 5th degree possession of drugs; serve 30 days; credit for 4 days; electronic monitoring allowed; STS/Huber as allowed; pay $1,075.
Juan A. Maciel-Inde, 40, Aitkin, received a stay of adjudication on violation of order for protection; pay $75. He was sentenced on disorderly conduct; credit for time served; pay $137. A charge of violate order for protection was dismissed.
Jeffrey L. Turnvall, 70, North Branch, was sentenced on felony 1st degree DWI; credit for 147 days served; pay $1,512. Dismissed charges were felony 1st degree DWI and violate restricted driver’s license.
Yee Vue, 30, Minneapolis, received a statutory stay of adjudication on felony 3rd degree controlled substance possession; serve 60 days; credit for 53 days; pay $1,075. Dismissed charges were aiding and abetting felony 3rd degree controlled substance possession, felony 5th degree controlled substance possession, aiding and abetting felony 5th degree controlled substance possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joel A. Haggenmiller, 49, Aitkin, received a stay of imposition on felony domestic assault; credit for 59 days; pay $662. Dismissed charges were felony threats of violence and interfere with 911 call.
Nathanial R. Berg-Moore, 19, Grand Rapids, received a stay of imposition on felony 3rd degree burglary; serve 90 days; credit for 4 days; STS/Huber as allowed; pay $212. A charge of theft was dismissed.
John E. Ryynanen, 50, Houghton, Michigan, was sentenced on fail to stop at stop sign; pay $287.
