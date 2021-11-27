Appearing in Aitkin County Court before Judge David Hermerding on Nov. 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9 and 10; and Judge Leslie Metzen on Nov. 15:
Cameron H. Brown, 24, Grand Rapids, received a statutory stay of adjudication on felony 5th degree controlled substance possession; serve 30 days; credit for 5 days served; STS/Huber/electronic monitoring as allowed; pay $1,075. Dismissed charges were possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of small amount of marijuana. He was sentenced on no proof of insurance; credit for 2 days; pay $187.
Ethan N. Gravening, 25, Deerwood, was sentenced on 5th degree controlled substance possession; serve 180 days; credit for 152 days; pay $212. Dismissed charges were 5th degree controlled substance possession and possession of hypodermic needle.
Aaron R. Kieffer, 50, Nisswa, received a stay of imposition on felony 5th degree controlled substance possession; serve 30 days; credit for 18 days; STS/Huber as allowed; pay $662.
Mark W. Riddle, 63, Aitkin, received a stay of adjudication on domestic assault; credit for 2 days; pay $250.
Ross M. Wilson, 51, Garrison, was sentenced on 4th degree DWI; credit for 3 days; pay $1,087. A charge of 3rd degree DWI refuse to test was dismissed.
Alexander G. Crazy Thunder, 24, McGregor was sentenced on DWI; credit for 2 days; pay $687. Dismissed charges were DWI, open bottle, instruction permit violation and possession of over 1.4 grams marijuana in motor vehicle.
Travis J. Myers, 29, Ramsey, received a stay of adjudication on disorderly conduct; pay $300. A charge of 5th degree assault was dismissed.
Justin L. Nguyen, 40, Prior Lake, was convicted of ATV-fail to report sale/transfer; no sentence pronounced; pay $112.
Martin R. Oldowski, 55, Minneapolis, was sentenced on public nuisance; pay $387. A charge of felony 5th degree controlled substance possession was dismissed.
Daniel A. Schabilitsky, 37, Aitkin was sentenced on disorderly conduct; pay $187.
Lynn M. Shegstad, 64, Minneapolis, received a statutory stay of adjudication on felony 5th degree controlled substance possession; serve 60 days; credit for 4 days; pay $1,000. She was sentenced on 3rd degree DWI; serve 60 days; credit for 4 days; pay $137. Dismissed charges were felony 3rd degree controlled substance possession, 3rd degree DWI, possession of small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dante S. Benjamin, 18, McGregor, was sentenced on false imprisonment; serve 30 days; STS/Huber as allowed; pay $137. A charge of 3rd degree assault was dismissed.
David G. Laughton, 40, Minneapolis, was sentenced on obstruct legal process; credit for 24 days; pay $137. A charge of fleeing peace officer was dismissed.
Nathan R. Muench, 40, Taconite, received a stay of adjudication on Driving After Suspension; pay $200.
Eric R. Steel, 50, Aitkin, was sentenced on 4th degree DWI; credit for 4 days; pay $1,012. A charge of 3rd degree refuse to test was dismissed.
Jill A. Radman, 52, Fifty Lakes, received a stay of adjudication on speeding 66/55; pay $250.
Jerome M. Braulick, 54, New Ulm, was sentenced on DWI; credit for 3 days; pay $1,612. Two counts of 3rd degree DWI were dismissed.
