Appearing in Aitkin County Court before Judge David Hermerding on April 18 and May 1; Judge Douglas Anderson on April 25 and 27; Judge Richard Zimmerman on April 18 and 20; and Judge Erik Askegaard on April 18, 19, 20 and 21:
Cordell C Anderson, 22, Onamia, was sentenced on Driving After Revocation; pay $287.
Jimi J. Archambault, 46, Onamia, was sentenced on 5th degree possession of drugs; credit for 4 days served; pay $212. Dismissed charges were felony 3rd degree possession of methamphetamine in a school/park/public housing, and felony 5th degree controlled substance possession.
Scott J. Blake, 38, Minneapolis, was sentenced on 5th degree possession of drugs; credit for 4 days; pay $387. Dismissed charges were two counts of felony 5th degree controlled substance possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Macy J. Meyer, 22, Aitkin, received a stay of adjudication on no insurance driver; pay $300. A charge of DAR was dismissed.
Robert J. Monroe, 87, Aitkin, received a stay of adjudication on failure to yield; pay $250 and restitution to be determined. A charge of fail to yield to pedestrian in crosswalk was dismissed.
Braden. A. O. C. Moos, 35, Pillager, was sentenced on DWI; credit for 1 day; pay $612. A similar charge was dismissed.
David L. Stauffer, 61, Aitkin, was sentenced on DWI; credit for 2 days; pay $687. A similar charge was dismissed.
Shawn L. Carey, 30, McGregor, received a stay of imposition on felony 1st degree criminal damage to property; pay $212 and restitution to be determined. Dismissed charges were three counts of felony 4th degree assault. Carey was also sentenced on 4th degree assault of a peace officer; serve 60 days; credit for 48 days; pay $50.
James A. Daquila, 62, Bluffton, South Carolina, received a stay of adjudication on speeding 76/60; pay $300.
Michael J. Darling, 54, Rush City, was sentenced on fail to yield at entrance of through highway; pay $137.
Florence E. Landrus, 83, Aitkin, was sentenced on failure to stop at stop sign at entrance to through highway; pay $137.
Michael J. Messersmith, 51, Deerwood, received a stay of adjudication on speeding 71/55; pay $300.
Julie A. A. Peterson, 36, Brainerd, was sentenced on DWI; credit for 2 days; pay $612. A similar charge was dismissed.
Peter N. Puth, 37, Blaine, received a stay of adjudication on speeding 75/60; pay $300.
Philip C. C. Ragan, 33, Bemidji, received a stay of adjudication on speeding 81/60; pay $300.
Samuel A. Rossi, 33, St. Louis Park, received a stay of adjudication on speeding 70/60; pay $300.
Aubrey J. Rounsville, 29, Coleraine, was sentenced on no proof of insurance; pay $287. Dismissed charges were speeding 74/60 and Driving After Suspension.
Gregory A. Vorbeck, 64, McGregor, was sentenced on dangerous dogs; pay $337. He was also sentenced on public nuisance; pay $337.
Destiny R. Welch, 22, Brook Park, was sentenced on 4th degree DWI; credit for 2 days; pay $612. A similar charge was dismissed.
Robert E. Leko, 52, Longville, received a stay of adjudication on speeding 59/30; pay $300.
Christian K. Eshun, 46, St. Michael, was sentenced on speeding 92/60; pay $387. A charge of unsafe passing was dismissed.
Lance R. Christianson, 43, Rush City, was sentenced on DAR; pay $300 A charge of vehicle registration required was dismissed.
Quinn L. Olson, 48, McGregor, was sentenced on DWI; credit for 4 days; pay $212. Dismissed charges were two counts of 2nd degree DWI, possession of small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Carl D. Smith, 38, Hibbing, was sentenced on felony 1st degree controlled substance sale/possession; committed to commissioner of corrections for 192 months; pay $137. Dismissed charges were felony 5th degree controlled substance possession, felony 1st degree controlled substance possession, felony 1st degree controlled substance sale, two counts of possession of explosive/incendiary device, two counts of felony felon in possession of firearm, and two counts of felony felon in possession of ammunition.
Madeline O. Bayzaee, 22, Northfield, was sentenced on trespass – enter locked/posted construction site; credit for 3 days; pay $87 and $2,500 restitution. Dismissed charges were felony aiding attempted suicide, obstruct legal process and trespass on critical public service facility.
Georgia R. Bowder-Newton, 24, Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts, charged with obstruct legal process, had the matter continued for dismissal; pay $250. A charge of trespass on critical public service facility was dismissed.
Terry C. Halvorson, 46, McGregor, received a stay of imposition on felony threats of violence; serve 45 days; credit for 9 days; STS/Huber as allowed; pay $137. Dismissed charges were two counts of felony 1st degree burglary, felony 2nd degree assault, felony 3rd degree burglary two counts of 5th degree assault, Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety, and 4th degree criminal damage to property.
Benjamin T. Joselyn, 33, Urbana, Illinois, charged with obstruct legal process and trespass, had the matters continued for dismissal; pay $250.
Robert A. Strawser, 23, Eugene, Oregon, charged with obstruct legal process and trespass, had the matters continued for dismissal; pay $250.
Patrick J. Sullivan, 46, Aitkin, was sentenced on felony domestic assault; committed to commissioner of corrections for 21 months; pay $212. Sullivan was acquitted of the charge of mistreatment of animal.
Fredrick C. Wilson, 45, Palisade, received a stay of adjudication on felony threats of violence; credit for 77 days; pay $400. Dismissed charges were 1st degree arson and domestic assault.
Armory L. Zhou-Kourvo, 23, Ypsilanti, Michigan, was sentenced on trespass – enter posted construction site; credit for 3 days; pay $87 and $2,500 restitution. Dismissed charges were felony aiding attempted suicide, felony obstruct legal process and trespass on critical public service facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.