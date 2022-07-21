Appearing in Aitkin County Court before Judge David Hermerding on June 29, 30 and July 7 and 11; and Judge Leslie Metzen on July 7:
Nicholas M. Bourget, 44, Aitkin, was sentenced on felony violation of order for protection; credit for 91 days served; pay $212. Dismissed charges were felony 5th degree controlled substance possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Savannah K. Clark, 25, address confidential, was sentenced on DWI; credit for 3 days; pay $687. Dismissed charges were 5th degree possession of schedule 1,2, 3,4 not small amount marijuana, possession of over 1.4 grams marijuana in motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael G. Nieters, 51, Buffalo, was sentenced on felony fleeing a peace officer in motor vehicle; committed to commissioner of corrections for 19 months; pay $1,057. Dismissed charges were felony possession of stolen property, fleeing a peace officer by means other than motor vehicle, possession of dangerous weapon, possession of hypodermic needle, Driving After Revocation, possession of stolen property and illegal use of plates.
Michelle A. M. Thiem, 41, Grand Rapids, received a stay of imposition on child endangerment; pay $212. A similar charge was dismissed.
Keegan L. Robinson, 22, Minneapolis, received a stay of adjudication on trespass; pay $250. A charge of trespass-cross into private area cordoned off by peace officer was dismissed.
Kaiden M. Schmidt, 21, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, received a stay of adjudication on public nuisance-interfere/obstruct public road/water; pay $250. Dismissed charges were unlawful assembly and presence at unlawful assembly.
Donald C. Simons, 81, Grand Rapids, was sentenced on school bus stop signal extended/red lights flashing; pay $662. A charge of school bus stop arm violation was dismissed.
Anthony D. Hutchinson, 24, Aitkin, received a stay of adjudication on 5th degree criminal sexual conduct; credit for 8 days; pay $325.
Marvin J. Monroe, 21, Crosby, received a statutory stay of adjudication on felony 5th degree controlled substance possession; serve 78 days; credit for 77 days; pay $275.
Quintin J. Grabowski, 22, Bear Lake, Michigan, received a stay of adjudication on public nuisance; pay $250. Dismissed charges were trespass on critical public service facilities, unlawful assembly and presence at unlawful assembly.
Steven D. Monsrud, 40, Oak Grove, received a stay of adjudication on DWI (snowmobile or ATV). He was sentenced on snowmobile-operate in reckless manner; serve 10 days; credit for 2 days; STS/Huber as allowed; pay $587. Dismissed charges were 3 counts of DWI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.