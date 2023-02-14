A Deerwood man is facing two felony level charges, as well as two gross misdemeanor charges after an incident Feb. 2 in South Harbor Township.
According to the complaint, a Mille Lacs County deputy came across a vehicle that was parked partly on the roadway; an individual was running around the pickup. The deputy made contact with the individual, who said he hit a deer. Based on observations, the deputy believed the individual, who identified himself as Alexander Paul Russell, 27, to be under the influence of a controlled substance. According to the complaint, dispatch told the deputy that Russell had an active felony DOC warrant.
At that time, the deputy attempted to put Russell under arrest. Russell then struggled with the deputy, wrestling, attempting to reach into his jacket pocket, evading the officer and was said to be “non-compliant with orders.” Another officer arrived and was able to assist getting Russell in handcuffs.
On Russell’s person, a six-inch brass bar wrapped in electrical tape was located. In his vehicle, multiple knives and methamphetamine pipes with residue were found. Other drug paraphernalia was found. A substance found on Russell field-tested positive as methamphetamine, with a weight of 39 grams.
The first felony charge is for first degree sale of a schedule II controlled substance; if convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 30 years and/or $1,000,000 fine. The second felony charge is for second degree possession of a schedule II controlled substance – he faces up to 25 years and/or a $500,000 fine, if convicted. Russell faces a charge for obstruction or resistance of a peace officer, a gross misdemeanor which could result in a max sentence of up to one year or a $3,000 fine, or both. For refusing to a chemical test as required by a search warrant, a gross misdemeanor, Russell faces up to one year or a $3,000 or both.
Russell has previously been convicted of a felony for engaging in stalking in 2019, for which he had been with Crow Wing County Community Corrections and under supervision since June 2022, according to the Department of Corrections website.
